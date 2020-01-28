Assessor calls jump ’a really good sign’ for the city’s real-estate future

PETERSBURG - After years of stagnations and declines, property values across the city are showing signs of progress. The City Assessor reports that property values in Petersburg have increased 1.81%, with more encouraging signs amid the calculations.

“The market had been relatively flat for a number of years, so this is a really good sign,” said Petersburg City Assessor, Brian Gordineer.

Approximately a third of Petersburg’s 14,247 property owners are being notified through mail about changes in their assessments. On average, property values rose about 4%, most of which was in the residential sector. Only 95 of the almost 4,800 changes were decreases, most of which were nominal.

“Petersburg doesn’t operate the real estate market in isolation,” Gordineer said. “In the state of Virginia we are working in a positive real estate environment.”

The National Association of Realtors reports that November 2019 sales were 2.7% higher nationally than in Nov. 2018, with median sale prices increasing 5.4%. In the Richmond area — including Petersburg — December 2019 sales were 20% higher than in December 2018 with sale prices increasing 10%.

Petersburg-specific numbers outperform both national and state statistics, with total number of transfers rising 18%, signaling an expanding real estate market. Active inventory rose 3% and number of days on the market dropped 26%.

The City Assessor's office examined 500 real estate transactions in the city to determine the appropriate market value for homes across Petersburg. It looks for sales with willing buyers and willing sellers, where no one is forced to sell their property - like foreclosures, or inheritances where the owner is unmotivated to keep up the property - or situations where the buyer and seller already know each other..

“We’re looking for truly market value,” Gordineer said. “It’s out there, it’s for sale, people see it, the whole marketplace sees it, it’s one of many choices and it’s eventually purchased.”

Foreclosure rates are one of the more exciting numbers across the city. Foreclosures dropped 17%, totally just 7% of total transfers in the city. Additionally, Gordineer said that foreclosures are not concentrated in any ward or any neighborhood. The total 89 foreclosures were spread across all property areas.

“In some areas, certain neighborhoods, foreclosures will be the dominant transfer,” Gordineer said. “That’s not the case in this city. It’s not like we have one bad area with foreclosures.”

Among the total 1.81% increase city-wide, there was an 11% increase in multi-family home values. Gordineer pointed to a loft project on Perry Street, set to be completed in 2020, and another apartment project called Summit, where previously abandoned units are finally being rehabbed for sale. He said projects like those have positively effected the multi-family assessment increase.

Commercial, Agricultural and Industrial make up about 24% of the city’s total taxable assessments, but only accounted for 4% of the total increase.

“A lot of the positive signs relate to residential,” Gordineer said. “And that of course means more people into the city, and hopefully that overflows into more business.”

All told, the 1.81% increase in property values equals about $42 million more in taxable assessments for Petersburg properties, not including exemptions like tax vouchers.

Gordineer said this is the first time the city has seen these indicators of a “positive real estate environment” since the city started keeping these types of records 8 years ago.

Assessments will become the basis for the 2021 billing cycle, starting on July 1, 2020. Residents who think their assessment is inaccurate have until March 1, 2020 to file for a review. Forms are available online at http://petersburg-va.org/148/City-Assessor, at the City Assessor’s Office or can be requested by telephone at 803-733-2333. Property owners should be notified of a change in assessment by Jan. 30.

