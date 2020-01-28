HOPEWELL — Keep Hopewell Beautiful members and volunteers along with a crew from the Public Works Department were busy on the morning of Saturday, Jan. 11 performing leaf removal and clean-up tasks as part of Leaf Raking 2020.

They removed of leaves from the yard of an elderly homeowner on Pinetree Street, leaves and stacked limbs for later removal at the island at Canterbury, Kent and Francis Streets, leaves and magnolia cones from Weston Circle and the island on 21st Street and leaves and litter from a large area in the vicinity of the restroom building and parking lot at Crystal Lake Park.

This is an annual event that is sponsored by Keep Hopewell Beautiful. The organization asked Hopewell citizens to nominate homes of elderly, handicapped and disabled veterans to have their front yards raked.

Keep Hopewell Beautiful also sponsors the Adopt A Street, Adopt a Neighbor, citywide and community clean ups, outreach and Recycling in our Schools.

KHB meets the second Wednesday of each month at 7p.m. at the Hopewell/Prince George Chamber and Visitor Center. For more information, visit www.hopewellva.gov/keep-hopewell-beautiful/ and their Facebook page.