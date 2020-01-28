KEYSER - For the second season in a row, the Keyser Golden Tornado defeated the Fort Hill Sentinels by a dozen points. Last season, in South Cumberland, the visiting Black and Gold dealt the home standing Sentinels a 12-point, 77-65 defeat. On Saturday afternoon in Keyser, the home standing Golden Tornado again defeated what was this time the visiting Sentinels by a 12-point, 55-43 margin.

By Chapin Jewell

Tribune Correspondent

KEYSER - For the second season in a row, the Keyser Golden Tornado defeated the Fort Hill Sentinels by a dozen points. Last season, in South Cumberland, the visiting Black and Gold dealt the home standing Sentinels a 12-point, 77-65 defeat. On Saturday afternoon in Keyser, the home standing Golden Tornado again defeated what was this time the visiting Sentinels by a 12-point, 55-43 margin.

Last season, Keyser’s 12-point victory played out more like an offensive explosion, with 77 points scored by the victors but also 65 points for the losers. This season, Keyser’s 12-point victory played out more like a dominating defensive performance, as Keyser held Fort Hill to only 43 points, while scoring 55 points of their own.

“We came out mentally a little stronger than we have in the past. I think we held our composure and it was a team effort. On the defensive end I think we really stepped it up, which is where we’ve been lacking in the past. We can play with anyone in the area when we show up to play, and I’d say today, we showed up to play,” Keyser coach John Haines Jr. said of the victory.

According to Haines, “I think it was more defense, and we’ve been stressing that lately. Against BW to open the year we played great defense. We preached to them all week about defense, and I think they contested shots, they closed out, and did the little things on defense that made our offense come a little more natural.”

Keyser was led on the day by Ryan Shoemaker’s 20-point performance, followed also in double figures scoring by Darrick Broadwater with 12 points and Amare Kennedy with 10 points. In addition, PJ Kennedy netted nine points while Shawn See contributed four points.

In the loss, Corey Jackson paced the Sentinels with 13 points, followed by Kantrell Stubbs with 10 points. In addition, Ethan Whitacre tallied five points, Treston Davis, Jay talley and James Washington added four points apiece, while Korey Stafford tallied three points.

Keyser both started hot and ended hot, winning the individual battles of the first and fourth quarters. Fort Hill edged Keyser in both the second and third quarters.

In the first quarter, the Golden Tornado almost doubled up the Sentinels, outscoring the visitors 21-12. Darrick Broadwater and Ryan Shoemaker combined for 19 of Keyser’s 21 first quarter points. In fact, Broadwater scored all 12 of his points in the first quarter, with three three-pointers, one field goal and a foul shot; Shoemaker hit one three-pointer and went a perfect four for four from the foul line in the opening frame. Corey Jackson led Fort Hill with six points.

According to Haines, Broadwater’s performance is something we should be seeing more of, “I think his confidence is growing as he’s been starting. Darrick is capable of doing that any night. He made that first one and that gave him the confidence to keep shooting, which translated to all those points.”

In the second quarter, Corey Jackson again paced the Sentinels with five points. In total, Jackson racked up three three-pointers in the first half. PJ Kennedy led Keyser with three second quarter points. Fort Hill edged Keyser 11-9 in the second frame, but the Golden Tornado still led 30-23 at halftime.

After halftime, Fort Hill again edged Keyser in the third quarter, outscoring the Black and Gold 13-12 to get to within six points (42-36) entering the fourth quarter. Fort Hill’s Kantrell Stubbs and Treston Davis led the Sentinels with four points apiece, while Ryan Shoemaker led Keyser with five points in the third stanza.

In the fourth and final quarter, Keyser maintained control for good, leading Fort Hill 13-7 in the final eight minutes to earn the 55-43 victory. In the final frame, Ryan Shoemaker again led Keyser with six points, going a perfect six for six from the charity stripe. Ethan Whitacre led Fort Hill’s fourth quarter scoring with three points.

Aside from Ryan Shoemaker and Darrick Broadwater leading the way in scoring for Keyser, Haines was point to point out the quality play of sophomore Amare Kennedy, who earned 10 points. According to Haines, “I was talking to the coaches about Amare, sometimes the stat sheet doesn’t show up like with points, but he had like six rebounds, three steals, assists, etc. He’ll just continue to grow and get better.”

Fort Hill was successful in the junior varsity contest, defeating the host junior Tornado 62-54. The Sentinels led 20-12 at the end of the first quarter and 32-22 at the end of the first half. After three quarters of play, Fort Hill maintained a 49-41 advantage, then finished the game with a 62-54 victory.

Breven Stubbs, Bryce Schadt and Logan Mullery led the junior Sentinels with 19, 17, and 11 points respectively. In addition, Isaiah Campbell tallied seven points, Tavin Willis six points, and Tyler Wilhelm two points. Jacob Malcolm and Vito Amoruso led the junior Tornado with 12 and 10 points respectively, while Hunter Vanpelt contributed nine points. In addition, Alec Stainslawczyk netted seven points, Sammy Bradfield and Seth Earnest five points each, and Trevor Seabolt and Lonnie Pridemore three points apiece.

Keyser was victorious in the freshmen game, defeating Fort Hill’s freshmen by a score of 42-32. Keyser fell behind 10-8 at the end of the first quarter, but responded with a strong second quarter to take a 20-15 halftime lead. The freshmen Tornado outscored Fort Hill 22-17 in the second half in earning the 42-32 victory.

Keyser’s freshmen were led in scoring by Seth Healy with ten points, followed by Tyler Lannon with nine points and Anthony Mele with six points. In addition, Anthony Mele netted six points, Roman Favara, Bradydon Keller and Michael Schell four points apiece, Kaden Urice three points, and Ayden Costilow two points. Nathan Ferrell led the freshmen Sentinels with 12 points, followed by Anthony Burns with eight points and Garrett Lepley with six points. In addition, Anthony Palmisano netted five points and AJ Fauntleroy one point.

The varsity victory gives Keyser two straight wins over Fort Hill and advances the Black and Gold’s record to 7-5 on the season. The Golden Tornado played at Petersburg on Monday, Jan. 27, and will next host Allegany on Wednesday, Jan. 29 in triple-header action. The freshmen contest begins at 4:30 p.m., the junior varsity tipoff will be at 6 p.m., with varsity action to follow at 7:30 p.m.





