By Liz Beavers

lbeavers@newstribune.info

Tribune Managing Editor

KEYSER - Keyser City Council member William Zacot plead “no contest” Monday morning to one felony count of embezzlement from the Keyser Youth Baseball League.

Zacot, who was indicted in May 2019 on one felony count of embezzlement and eight felony counts of obtaining credit or making purchases with a credit card, was originally scheduled for a three-day jury trial to begin Monday. Instead, attorney Nick James told Judge Lynn Nelson that Zacot had agreed to make a plea.

A plea of “no contest” means Zacot accepts the conviction but is not admitting guilt.

James told the judge Monday that his client also believes the amount which the state claims is owed in restitution is not accurate.

“We’ll have to come back another day to discuss that; we believe it’s a lower amount,” James said.

According to prosecuting attorney Cody Pancake, lead investigator Trooper A. Hanlin with the West Virginia State Police was prepared to testify that the embezzlement occurred between February 2017-July 2018, when Zacot was serving as treasurer for the Keyser Youth Baseball League.

“We are agreeable to having a hearing at a later time on the amount,” he said, noting that the state believes it to be $14,174.50.

Judge Nelson accepted the plea and referred the case to the probation office for a pre-sentence report. Once that report is filed with the court, and the hearing is held on the amount in question, Zacot will be sentenced.

Zacot has served as parks and recreation commissioner on the Keyser City Council since June 2018.