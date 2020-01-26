Hidden in the woods along Beach Road, Camp Baker has been serving individuals with intellectual disabilities since 1929

Special Friends are gifts from above.

I’ve had the pleasure of experiencing friendships with individuals with intellectual disabilities in the past and most recently at Camp Baker in Chesterfield.

My former mother-and-father-in-loves Tom and Anne Higgins of Fredericksburg introduced me to a number of their Special Friends over the years.

After 25 years, Tom and Anne closed up their gift and flower shop, Wee Wreath, but, the pair were far from retirement...they had a mission from the man upstairs.

Tom had been instrumental in helping initiate a Sunday school class for special-needs folks at Fredericksburg Baptist Church.

In 1979, the Special Friends Ministry began meeting the spiritual needs of developmentally disabled individuals; during this ministry, the church recognized the need for Special Friends to have a place to call home after their parents or caregivers could no longer tend to them.

The church opened the Mary Kelly and Howard Cates group homes in Spotsylvania County where Tom and Anne happily worked as supervisors for sixteen years. The homes operated in partnership with the Hope Tree Family Services which has an office located in Chester.

Tom and Anne resided in the group homes during their shifts; both will tell you...their homes away from home included many perks and a whole lot of love.

I was blessed with attending Sunday School classes and church services with the Special Friends.

It was an extremely rewarding experience; each new friend was indeed special!

Some took you under their wings instantly; for others...it took a few visits for them to feel comfortable with my presence.

They accepted me for me, and I accepted them for them. Period!

I loved their unique qualities; for example, Barbara could play any tune on the piano after hearing it for the first time, Patty was a Southern Belle-at-heart, Annie was a die-hard John Denver fan, Herbie was a mini-Dale Carnegie, and Mars, blind since birth, would produce a standing ovation each time after singing “The Lord’s Prayer”.

I’ll never forget the time shy Sheree rescued me from what could have been an embarrassing moment during church.

It happened only a couple of weeks after my older sister Lori had been murdered.

Seated in the pew, I was present, but not completely. During the service, the bible upon my lap...unbeknownst to me...began to slide.

Sheree had to have been monitoring the bible’s every move and caught it just in the nick of time!

That in itself amazed me, but the true miracle is what Sheree whispered to me while patting my back, “Everything’s going to be alright; God loves you.”

Special Friends are no different from us; they wish to make friends, have responsibilities, and be valued by those around them.

They laugh and cry during moments of life...just like we do.

On occasion...one can not help but laugh; anyone who has been gifted with spending time with this slice of the population...will understand the sheer joy of unforgettable moments.

Tom and Anne invited Special Friends without families to their home to share holiday meals.

During one of the holidays, our guest Jeff stopped eating, walked over to one of Anne’s collector dolls, removed its corn cob pipe, and began smoking it.

In an extremely sophisticated manner, Jeff proceeded to do so throughout his entire stay; Anne had to request Jeff to hand-it-over as he exited the door to return home.

One of the summer camps that the group home residents enjoyed is located right here in our neck of the woods...SOAR365’s Camp Baker.

I’ve driven by the sign along Beach Road many times but never knew how enormous the out-of-sight facility was until I visited the camp on Friday, January 17.

Camp Baker is a full-service, handicap-equipped retreat located on twenty-three acres. The camp has been serving individuals with special needs since 1929; it was known as W.W. Baker Summer Camp when it served as a respite for undernourished children.

Chesterfield County took ownership in 1957 under the care of SOAR365 [formerly Greater Richmond ARC] to serve children and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

The not-for-profit camp has undergone many renovations over the past fifty years and also state-of-the-art upgrades which include the construction of a dining hall, outdoor amphitheater, and a 62-bed lodge to accommodate campers.

The newly constructed M.H. “Bud” Reinhart Center opened last October. The 10,000-square foot indoor facility includes fitness and recreation space, two classrooms, and a life-skills training kitchen.

Originally, Art on Wheels was going to be providing the Adult Program activity on the day I joined in on the fun.

However, it was canceled for whatever reason. Thank goodness...I had tennis shoes, a t-shirt, and a headband in my car since Plan-B included activities in the gymnasium.

Upon entry, I was promptly greeted with a handshake and a smile by my first new friend John Oliver who said, “Hi, I’m John; I work on the office staff.”

Adults in the program were having fun in various ways: tee ball, basketball, hula hoop, speed walking, lifting weights, and jumping rope.

A cute little girl was hula-hooping amongst all the different forms of exercise taking place; I learned four-year-old Ryann was tagging-along with her mom who was the supervisor on duty.

“I’ve been in the field for 15 years,” shared Day Program Supervisor Faith Zamparelli. “I feel that my kids as well as other kids should be introduced to this population.

“They can be advocates in school and in life with others,” added Zamparelli.

Within five minutes, another new friend Jacob Phillips extended his hand to me and introduced himself.

“I really do love my job,” shared Direct Support Professional Shalaven Shaw of Petersburg. “It’s excellent; the people I work for and with are great!

“The people that come here are special,” added Shaw. “They’re my second family, and I really love them.”

Shaw stated she fell in love with them on her first day.

“The way they welcomed me with their smiles and wanted to get to know so much about me...won me over,” shared Shaw with great devotion. “They’re easy to love!”

According to Shaw, people who are looking for a job there should be seeking more than a paycheck.

“If you’re hired,” Shaw explained, “your heart needs to be in it.”

Shaw grew up with a cousin and a best friend who are both autistic.

“Basically, I learned how to treat everyone equally,” stated Shaw. “They’re no less than anyone else.”

Shaw took a selfie with me to text to her grandmother Sherry Dabney of Petersburg.

“My grandmother loves your stories and comments often how she wishes she could meet you,” shared Shaw. “She reads your newspaper every day.”

I asked my new friend Amanda Overton what she likes about Camp Baker.

“Hanging out with friends,” shared Amanda. “And, making pottery with clay.”

Amanda, who attends Monday through Friday, misses everyone a little bit on the weekends.

“I’ve been trying to get a job,” stated Amanda. “I just want somebody to help me get into it, but I don’t know who to go to.”

Amanda hopes to work with animals some day.

My very tall new friend Gerald Moore enjoys basketball, and Jacob does also.

A variety of music played during our gym time; when a song with a Latin beat began, my new friend Darryl Justice shared his best dance moves while in the middle of playing basketball.

My new friend Monte Epps could easily be a dance instructor!

When Shaw started line dancing with others to the song “Cha Cha Slide”, I grabbed my video camera to capture Monte in all his glory along with John, Jacob, Gerald and Amanda.

Destiny Willis kept busy walking around the gym and had very little time to devote to me; I admire Destiny for sticking to her routine.

"We bring our own lunch,” Destiny found time to share. “I like playing with clay in art class.”

“I like being with my friends,” shared Monte. “And, making cookies.”

What does little Ryann like about spending time at Camp Baker?

“It’s fun to play with the toys,” shared Ryann. “And, Jacob’s pretty funny; he makes me laugh.”

Ryann also likes seeing the rabbits and collecting eggs from the hens.

“I have been volunteering for the past two years once-a-week with Art on Wheels...,” shared Gordon Russell. “...and during one week of summer camp.

“I enjoy the participants and watching their growth in regards to both their physical and mental development,” added Russell. “I enjoy giving back as much as I can for what I consider to be a critical and important part of the population.”

According to Russell, he loves watching what art pieces the participants create.

“I find incredible artistic expression in their artwork,” stated Russell. “They’ve all come to know me, and we’re friends.”

In addition to the three year-round programs - Respite, Children and Youth, and Adult Day, Camp Baker offers ten weeks of summer camp under the watchful eye and tender care of highly-trained counselors; participants experience horseback riding, karaoke, canoeing, fishing, paddle boating, talent shows, stargazing, swimming, tent-camping and more; some of the fun activities are held at Pocahontas State Park.

While visiting Camp Baker, I met building committee chair Bill Poole who helped bring the weather-proof resource to completion; I asked Poole how it came about that he was selected to serve as the chair.

Poole was a Chesterfield County employee for over 26 years; upon retirement, he served as the Assistant Director of the Planning Department.

“At one point, I was on an ad hoc committee which led me to be appointed to Chesterfield Alternatives which provide single family homes for individuals with intellectual disabilities,” explained Poole. “That led me to serve on the board of SOAR365 for the past five years.”

Poole stated, “I certainly support the mission of helping people who need our help.”

I truly applaud anyone who plays a role in providing resources for services that enrich the education and the quality of life of citizens in our community.

Special Friends are not the only ones who benefit from Camp Baker; volunteers can create fond memories to cherish.

Family members’ and caretakers' lives are enriched, also.

Knowing their loved ones have a caring and respectful place to spend quality time, they themselves have the freedom to maintain their daily activities or take much needed vacations.

I witnessed firsthand the difference people can make in the lives of others through their devotion to individuals and families who just wish to be treated with respect and dignity.

You can read about my father-in-love’s remarkable journey working with his Special Friends in his wonderful book, “How Far Is It from Richmond to Heaven?”

Camp Baker is located at 7600 Beach Road in Chesterfield; to learn more about enrollment, volunteer opportunities or to make a donation visit SOAR365.org.

Kristi K. Higgins, aka The Social Butterfly, is a staff writer for The Progress-Index whose column appears every Sunday in Lifestyles. Reach her at 804-722-5162 or khiggins@progress-index.com. On Twitter: @KristiHigginsPI.