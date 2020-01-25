Petersburg library hosts a hands-on class to promote healthy food choices

PETERSBURG — They mashed. They stirred. They seasoned. They tasted.

They loved it.

One dozen children got the opportunity to boost their culinary and healthy-eating habits Wednesday night at the Petersburg Public Library’s "Imagination Station." The Virginia Cooperative Extension Service demonstrated for the young, budding chefs step-by-step cooking processes that stressed both prep and good food choices.

Under the tutelage of VCE health educator Jaelyn Munson, the kids used plastic knives to chop sweet potatoes fresh out of the microwave, then scooped what they chopped into a waiting bowl.

"This is disgusting!" chirped 8-year-old Raelynn Steffan as the scooping went on.

After the last load was put in the bowl, Munson added the last ingredients. Then it was time to sample the creation.

"It tasted excellent," shared 8-year-old Derek Robinson. His 11-year-old brother, Dominique, agreed, adding, "I like that they let us help."

"They like to help me bake at home," their mom, Lea Robinson said.

Ann Vargo, a VCE agent who specializes in nutrition education, was present to relay the importance of preparing healthy, budget-friendly recipes.

"When you get home, look at the list of ingredients on one of the cans in your pantry," instructed Vargo. "If it has a long list on the food label, it may have additives in it, which are OK. But we want to try to get away from additives and eat more natural ingredients to be healthier."

The youngsters also learned the value of recycling vegetable waste by reserving the sweet potato skins to be used in composting.

Pat Caulkins, a Healthy Community Action Team coordinator, passed out complementary divided dishes to each child. Each section was labeled as fruit, grain, vegetables, protein and dairy were labeled fruits, grains, vegetables, protein and dairy to encourage kids to make smart choices.

"We’re thrilled to partner with the VCE to be able to teach children about cooking and eating healthy," stated Caulkins.

Parents were also pleased with the results of the demonstrations.

"It was an exciting opportunity for the kids to explore a food they may have already eaten, but prepared in a new healthier way," shared Ann Ifekwunigwe, whose 4-year-old daughter, Muriel, chimed in that she liked taking the contents of the sweet potatoes out.

Pat Daniels, who escorted her nieces Resse and Ryann McMichael, shared, "On the way to the library, Ryann commented she did not like sweet potatoes, but she ended up liking them and ate a second helping."

Each family also received "The Healthy Kids Recipe Book - Eat Smart and Cook More!" to take home to encourage the wee ones to continue cooking.

The book "Sweet Potato Pie" by Kathleen D. Lindsey was highly recommended for a fun read.

Funding for the program is provided by the Virginia Foundation for Healthy Youth, Healthy Community Action Team Grant in collaboration with the Virginia Cooperative Extension.

The Virginia Foundation for Healthy Youth was established in 1999 by the General Assembly to focus on obesity prevention.

Visit www.eatsmartmovemoreva.org to learn more about VCE Family Nutrition Program initiatives.

