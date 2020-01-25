Petersburg Police said a woman was shot in a home-invasion robbery on Halifax Street; 30 minutes later, a man was shot on Baylors Lane and later died at a hospital

PETERSBURG — Two shootings within 30 minutes of each other early Saturday morning has resulted in the city’s fourth homicide of 2020.

Police said a man identified as Dominique Hill, of Petersburg, was found shot shortly after 3 a.m. at the intersection of Baylors Lane and Kirkham Street in the southwestern part of the city. Hill was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

About 30 minutes earlier, a home-invasion robbery was reported in the 1100 block of Halifax Street in Delectable Heights, where a woman and her dog were found shot. The woman was taken to a local hospital where she was last reported in stable condition.

“At this time, it is not known if the two incidents are related, and police are asking for help from the public,” police Captain Emanuel Chambliss said.

Anyone who may have information about either incident is asked to contact Petersburg-Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at (804) 861-1212. Information may also be shared through the P3Tips app on a mobile device.

Lee’s death is the fourth homicide reported in Petersburg this year.