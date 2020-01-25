RIDGELEY – Ridgeley will be attending the West Virginia Municipal League winter session later this week in hopes of securing funding.

By Ronda Wertman

Tribune Correspondent

“I’m trying to get us money to get this levee certified,” said Councilman Jim Twigg as he asked for council approval to attend the session.

“Being there in person and being there on the phone are two different things,” said Councilman Duke Lantz, noting the value of face-to-face communication.

Twigg noted that it was in going to Charleston before that the town received money toward flooring for the community center.

Conducting his first meeting due to the illness of mayor Mark Jones, finance commissioner Nick Imes announced, “The bills are caught up and we are in good shape.”

Reporting on the water and sewer departments, Lantz noted that the town had experienced a couple water leaks in recent weeks, saying that this happens with warm and then cold weather.

In the police report for December, officers responded to two assists to other agencies, two residential fires, two vehicle accidents, two hit and run, one domestic call, two controlled dangerous substances, two driving while intoxicated, two trespassing, one suspicious person, two neighbor disputes/ordinances, one missing person and 21 traffic stops. Officers will be requalifying with their weapons this month.

Imes noted that with the contract with Carpendale for police service on the agenda as unfinished business, the town plans to negotiate as the contract will be coming up for renewal.

The council commented that snow removal has gone well and reminded residents to clear their walks.

Councilman Don McFarland urged residents to place their new 911 address on their homes for help in an emergency and for deliveries.

Ridgeley is beginning its annual property variance process for vacant properties with letters being sent.

Work at the town hall is continuing, with mold remediation underway.

On a final note, Lantz announced that the February blood drive will be scheduled for the community building.



