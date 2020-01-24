ARNOLD, Md. – Jalynn Montgomery paced all scorers with 22 points to lead Potomac State College past Anne Arundel Community College Wednesday evening at Arnold, Maryland.

Her strong offensive performance included 9-16 shooting from the floor, 1-4 from three-point range and 3-4 from the foul line. "Jalynn Montgomery had another dominant performance tonight," said Catamount coach Larry Kruk.

Montgomery wasted little time getting started, scoring eight of Potomac State's 19 first-quarter points. Anne Arundel's Autumn Foster-Fields answered with eight points first-quarter points of her own. The score stood at 19-17 in favor of the Catamounts after the first period.

Potomac State increased their advantage slightly in the second quarter, outscoring the Riverhawks 20-16. Danijah Allen picked up the offensive load with nine second-quarter points. The Catamounts entered halftime with a 39-33 lead.

The Catamounts dialed up the pressure, opened the third quarter on an 18-4 run and forced 14 turnovers in the quarter. They stretched the lead to as many as 20 points and held a 67-45 advantage at the end of the third period.

According to Coach Larry Kruk "Pressure led to the second half surge, we forced Anne Arundel into mistakes, that effort fueled the offense."

Potomac State slowed the pace of play considerably in the fourth quarter posting 15 points over the final 10 minutes and holding AACC to 12 points. The final score stood at 82-57.

Jaimalyn Ash had 13 points and Allen had 11 points joined Montgomery in double figures for the Catamounts. Kearstin Lucas had a team-high nine rebounds.

The Riverhawks were led by Foster-Fields with 17 points. Sarah Healy (14 pts) and Sydney Woodland (13 pts) also reached double figures for AACC.

Potomac State (6-5) returns to action Monday, Jan. 27, when the host Garrett College at 5:00 p.m. at Lough Gymnasium.





