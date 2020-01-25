PIEDMONT - Piedmont will hold a special city government meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 28, at noon, at the council chamber, to vote on two items of business.

By Jean Braithwaite

Tribune Correspondent

According to mayor Paula Boggs, because a quorum was not present during the regular council meeting last Wednesday it was necessary for the special meeting to be called.

She explained that the first item needing a vote of approval is an agreement for Dunn Engineering to move forward with a contract and a designing phase for the community’s water project.

Boggs said, “It is not good to lack a quorum,” for our meetings, as she mentioned that recent gatherings of the local elected officials showed not enough present to have a vote on important matters.

Speaking about the contract with Dunn Engineering, and not yet taking a vote for approval, she said, “We do not want to put this on the back burner.”

Boggs did mention that if the agreement with Dunn is not given the go ahead, “We may never have an opportunity to receive this amount of a grant again.”

The second item that needs to be approved is the change of the days of the month to hold the regular council meetings.

Boggs said that according to the town charter, the regular meetings should be held on the first and third Wednesdays.

The council now meets on the second and fourth Wednesdays of the month, at 6 p.m.

She said that also having a time change from 6 p.m. to a time in the afternoon for the start of the meeting would improve the opportunity to have a quorum of members present, and, “We can get something done.”

Several of the city’s elected officials have employment with their hours of work being in the evening time.