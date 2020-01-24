KEYSER - Keyser entered this week with a record of 7-5 and on a two-game losing streaking after dropping games to Allegany and Petersburg. With a strong desire to return to the win column, the Lady Tornado were successful at crushing Northern on Monday by a score of 46-22.

By Chapin Jewell

Tribune Correspondent

KEYSER - Keyser entered this week with a record of 7-5 and on a two-game losing streaking after dropping games to Allegany and Petersburg. With a strong desire to return to the win column, the Lady Tornado were successful at crushing Northern on Monday by a score of 46-22.

On Wednesday, Keyser traveled to Moorefield and left on the losing end of a 47-39 battle with the Yellow Jackets.

As a result of the split with Northern and Moorefield, the Lady Tornado now enter tonight’s contest with the undefeated Southern Lady Rams with a record of 8-6.

Against Northern, Keyser jumped out to a 12-4 lead at the end of the first quarter and the Lady Tornado never looked back, maintaining control of the game the rest of way. When the final buzzer sounded, Keyser was victorious by more than doubling up Northern by a final score of 46-22.

“I thought we played really good defensively, we held them to 22 points and did a lot of good things. The offense wasn’t there but our defense was locked in so we did enough to get the win. It was a good, hard-fought team win and we were excited to get the win,” Keyser coach Josh Blowe said of the matchup with the Huskies.

Maddy Broadwater led the way for Keyser in the win with a game-high 20-point performance. Following Broadwater in double figures was Summer Reid with 12 points. In addition, Alexa Shoemaker contributed six points, Kaili Crowl five points, Aly Smith two points and Erin Smith with one point.

In terms of rebounding, Alexa Shoemaker turned in a solid team-high performance with 11 grabs, followed by Maddy Broadwater with rebounds and Erin Smith and Caitlyn Wolfe with four rebounds each.

Kaili Crowl led Keyser with five assists, followed by Alexa Shoemaker with three dishes and Erin Smith and Chloe Healy with two assists each.

Defensively, Crowl blocked one shot and Alexa Shoemaker led the way in steals with seven. In addition, Summer Reid contributed four steals while Maddy Broadwater added three, and Erin Smith and Chloe Healy one each.

Against Moorefield in Hardy County on Wednesday, the game can best be described as a back and forth affair. Keyser had the upper hand in the first and third quarters, but unfortunately for the Lady Tornado, Moorefield controlled the second and fourth quarters to take the 47-39 victory.

Keyser gained an 11-6 advantage by the conclusion of the first quarter. Kaili Crowl led the way in the fourth quarter with four points for Keyser, Alexa Shoemaker followed with three points. In the second quarter, Moorefield outscored Keyser 17-9, almost doubling the Black and Gold’s output, to take a 23-20 advantage at halftime. The Yellow Jackets distributed their 17 second-quarter points among six separate players, while Keyser was led in the quarter by Rebekah Biser with four points and Caitlyn Wolfe with three points.

After intermission, Keyser regained control in the third quarter, scoring 10 points, but more importantly limiting Moorefield to only two points. Alexa Shoemaker and Kaili Crowl led the way for Keyser in the quarter with three points each. The 10-2 Keyser advantage in the third quarter allowed the Lady Tornado to take a 30-25 lead entering the fourth quarter.

Unfortunately for Keyser, Moorefield’s strategy of amping up the defensive pressure paid dividends, not only limiting Keyser’s offensive production, but producing easier offensive opportunities for the home standing Yellow Jackets. Lindsey Rinker led the way for Moorefield in the fourth quarter with 10 of her team-high 14 points. Moorefield’s 22-9 advantage in the final frame delivered for the Lady Jackets the 47-39 victory.

“We struggled with hands in our face and deflections in the fourth quarter. Our movement was not very good off the ball when they amped up their defensive pressure, that and the two three pointers producing six points at that juncture in the game. They played better than us in the fourth quarter and got the win,” Keyser coach Josh Blowe stated.

According to Blowe, “We played great in the first quarter and we played pretty good in the third quarter. That’s been our story this year, we have yet to play a complete game all year. We now play undefeated Southern on Friday and Berkeley Springs on Saturday.”

In the victory, Moorefield was led by Lindsey Rinker with 14 points, followed by Anna Riggleman with 10 points. In addition, Madison McGregor had eight points, Remi Hinkle with seven points, and Sterling Kump with four points. Finally, Cherish Moore scored two points.

In the loss for Keyser, the Lady Tornado was led by Kaili Crowl with 14 points, and Alexa Shoemaker with nine points. Next, Rebekah Biser scored six points, Caitlyn Wolfe scored four points, and Maddy Broadwater three points. Finally, Chloe Healy contributed two points and Aly Smith one point.

In the junior varsity contest, Keyser was victorious over Moorefield by a score of 23-12. The junior Tornado fell behind 4-2 at the end of the first quarter, then rebounded in the second quarter, edging Moorefield 6-2 to take an 8-6 lead at halftime. A 10-4 Keyser advantage in the third quarter and 5-2 advantage in the fourth quarter delivered the 23-12 victory for the junior Tornado.

Averi Everline and Charity Wolfe led the way for Keyser’s junior varsity with seven and sic points respectively. In addition, Alyvia Idleman scored four points and Maddie Harvey three points for Keyser. Finally, Sdydney Taylor tallied two points followed by Rylee Lyons with one point.

Kaleigh Hunt and Lexi Gilhuys led the way for the junior Jackets with four points apiece followed by three points from Sterling Kump and Marissa Ward with one point.

Keyser (8-6), will next face Southern tonight at home. The junior varsity action will tipoff at 6 p.m. followed by varsity action at 7:30 p.m. In addition, Keyser will travel to Berkeley Springs on Saturday, Jan. 25, with junior varsity action beginning at 5 p.m., and varsity action following thereafter.









