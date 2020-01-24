Upcoming events from local churches

Editor’s note: We are unable to accept church announcements regarding regular services. Please include street address and location of the event with submissions. Church news items can be sent to churchnews@progress-index.com.

Calvary Temple Church

PETERSBURG — Calvary Temple Church, 110 N. Dunlop St., will have their pre-pastoral anniversary service on Jan. 26 at 4 p.m. with Bishop Thomas Holmes and his congregation from Ruther Glen as the guests.

First Baptist Church - Disputanta

DISPUTANTA — First Baptist Church Disputanta, 10209 County Drive, will celebrate the 23rd pastoral anniversary of Rev. Dr. Alfred Reid on Feb. 9 at 2 p.m. Rev. Dr. Jeremiah Tillman of First Baptist Harrison Street in Petersburg will be the guest speaker. Dinner will be served directly following the first service. All are invited.

First Baptist Church - Wakefield

WAKEFIELD — First Baptist Church, 217 S. County Drive, will be having an ordination and consecration service for deacon and deaconess-elect Carroll Clanton and Elizabeth Clanton on Jan. 26 at 3 p.m. Rev. Bobby Ricks of Waverly will be the guest preacher and the New Community Mass Male Chorus of Waverly and vicinity will be singing.

Harvest International Full Gospel Center

PETERSBURG — Harvest International Full Gospel Center, 1017 W. Washington St., will celebrate “Brother and Sister Hood” from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. on Feb. 1. There will be eight speakers from various churches, senior and youth praise dancers, various choirs and refreshments will be served after the program. The church will also celebrate Super Bowl Sunday on Feb. 2, sponsored by Alice Jackson; Apostle Mary Bonner will be the speaker for the 10 a.m. service. The public is invited to attend these events.

Ivey Memorial UMC

SOUTH CHESTERFIELD — Ivey Memorial UMC, 17120 Jefferson Davis Highway, will hold their 7th annual chili cook-off on Jan. 25 from 11:30 a.m. - 2 p.m. The public is invited to purchase tickets to sample the chili and vote for their favorite. Learn more about Ivey Memorial at www.iveymemorial.org.

Mount Hope Baptist

PRINCE GEORGE — Mount Hope Baptist Church, 10300 Lawyers Road, will hold the service of ordination for Deacon Joseph McKinney on Jan. 26 at 4 p.m.

Olive Branch Baptist

DINWIDDIE — Olive Branch Baptist Church, 11119 Boydton Plank Road, will have Holy Communion during the 8 a.m. and 11 a.m. worship services on Jan. 26.

Swift Creek Baptist

COLONIAL HEIGHTS — Swift Creek Baptist Church, 18510 Branders Bridge Road, will have Men's Day on Jan. 26 starting at the 11 a.m. service with a men's choir. This will be followed by a soup, stew and chili luncheon in the social hall. At the 6 p.m. service the church will have their annual men's testimony night with testimonies by Edwin Castro and Chuck Johnson. The public is invited.