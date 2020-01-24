CARPENDALE – Looking to implement a working ordinance to address four-wheelers, Carpendale is forming a committee to address concerns.

By Ronda Wertman

Tribune Correspondent

CARPENDALE – Looking to implement a working ordinance to address four-wheelers, Carpendale is forming a committee to address concerns.

The council is looking at an ordinance patterned after Mannington, West Virginia, to follow the state law.

“We will be more in line with what the state requires,” said Carpendale mayor Casey Lambert, noting that a meeting will be held with the council and three to four residents who are serving on the committee to discuss the proposed ordinance.

Residents interested in this meeting and other announcements are urged to follow the Carpendale Town Hall page on Facebook.

This is the official page for news from the mayor and council and the council thanked resident Ken Hamilton for designing the page.

Residents at the recent meeting addressed concerns for properties in need of clean-up.

Lambert noted that Carpendale resident Bobby Lambert has been sworn in as the code enforcement officer.

“He’s been working on it. He’s already written some letters,” the mayor said, noting that additional letters are being sent out.

In a final note, the entertainment committee reported that 80 children attended the tree lighting and visit with Santa. A good turnout was on hand for the caroling and refreshments held at the Holy Cross United Methodist Church due inclement weather. Carpendale is planning its annual Tunnel Day on June 20.



