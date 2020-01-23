McHENRY, Md. – Maryland State Police arrested a Westernport man following a brief pursuit Wednesday in Garrett County.

The suspect, Fabio Javier Gonzalez Guedes, 32, of Westernport, is charged with fleeing and eluding police and related traffic violations. He was taken to the Maryland State Police McHenry Barrack for processing.

According to a preliminary investigation, Guedes was observed speeding at about 1:20 p.m. while traveling eastbound on Interstate 68 at the Finzel Scalehouse in Frostburg. Investigators said Guedes then turned around and began driving west in the westbound lanes of I-68.

Troopers attempted to conduct a traffic stop, but Guedes refused to stop. Following a brief pursuit, troopers utilized stop sticks at the six-mile marker of I-68. The vehicle came to rest at the four-mile marker, at which time troopers arrested Guedes at the scene. No one was injured as a result of this incident.

The incident remains under investigation.