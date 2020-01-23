OAKLAND - A Ridgeley woman has been charged with stealing over $1.5 million from a Garrett County business.

According to published reports, Mindy Renae Moorehead, 39, of Ridgeley, was charged with three counts of theft scheme of more than $100,000.

The charges are the result of an investigation at Bill’s Marine Service, where Moorehead had been an employee.

Moorehead was arrested Jan. 2 and posted a $25,000 bond pending upcoming proceedings in Garrett County Circuit court.

According to the reports, the thefts occurred over a nine-year period.