KEYSER - At the end of Tuesday night's first half against Berkeley Springs, Keyser held a 38-30 lead over the visiting Indians. In the third quarter, the Golden Tornado started things off on an 18-0 run to extend their lead to 56-30, then ultimately outscored Berkeley Springs 30-3 in the quarter to take 68-33 lead into the game's fourth quarter.

By Chapin Jewell

Tribune Correspondent

In the fourth and final frame, Keyser outscored Berkeley 10-3 to earn the convincing 78-36 victory in a key sectional matchup. In total, after leading by eight points at halftime (38-30), the Black and Gold outscored Berkeley Springs 40-6 in the second half, easily playing their best half of basketball on the season.

If indeed it was a game of two halves, to what can Keyser attribute their stellar second-half performance? According to Keyser coach John Haines Jr., the answer is simple, “It was just effort. We came out in man to begin with and we weren’t successful, they were slow and not given each other help. In the locker room at halftime, we told them we were going to hold them accountable and that if they didn’t play defense, we were going to take them out of the game.”

According to Haines, “they then came out after the half, manned up, helped each other out, and everybody contributed, It was a fun, much-needed win, and hopefully we can continue on this path throughout the rest of the season.”

Keyser raced out to a 21-12 advantage at the end of the first quarter with Ryan Shoemaker leading the way with six points, with Shawn See and Logan Proud also contributing four points each. In the second quarter, Berkeley Springs edged Keyser in scoring 18-17 in the second quarter, with the half ending with Keyser still in control 38-30. Shawn See led Keyser’s second quarter scoring with six points while Latrell Brooks added five points.

In the third quarter in which Keyser outscored the Indians 30-3, Ryan Shoemaker led the way, scoring 14 of his game-total 16 points on four made three-pointers and two foul shots. Shawn See tallied seven of his game-high total 17 points in the third quarter as well.

With Keyser outscoring Berkeley Springs 10-3 in the final frame, the Golden Tornado finished with a 42-point, 78-36 victory.

Keyser was led in scoring by Shawn See with 17 points. Also scoring in double figures was Ryan Shoemaker with 16 points and Latrell Brooks with 11 points. In addition, PJ Kennedy contributed seven points while Darrick Broadwater netted six points. Darius Redman added five points while Drew Everline and Logan Proud finished with four points each. Finally, Morgan Little, Cole Bean, Jackson Biser and Philip Biser scored two points apiece.

In total, 12 separate Tornado found their way into the scorebook for home standing Keyser.

“Really, I think Shawn (See) could have had 40 points if we wanted him to. It was good to get him going, and it was great that Ryan (Shoemaker) got some confidence in his shot. There’s a lot of teams playing zone, and I think that if we can start hitting some shots from the outside and put a complete game together, we could be a tough out in the section or even the region,” Haines explained.

According to Haines, “Well, it was a sectional win and we needed that because we’re down in the hole a little bit. We told them, they need to quit waiting to the third quarter to turn it up. I go back to Coach (Jim) Broome saying the most important part of the game is the first five minutes of the third quarter.”

“We responded tonight, but my message to them was, coming from here on out, we just can’t wait to respond until the third quarter. We need to play the first quarter like the third quarter. We have to put a team-effort, four quarter game together. If we do that, we’ll be a tough out,” Haines explained.

In the loss, Berkeley Springs was led by Gavin Barkley with 12 points, followed by Shawn Lord with seven points and Tre Roof with six points.

“Mostly, these guys are all back from last year. Last year I think we only won two, maybe three wins at this point. I think this year we’re starting to get it, slowly but surely. If we can put team efforts like this together and they can see how good they are when they play together, then that momentum can carry over the rest of the way,” Haines opined.

In the junior varsity game, Keyser led 16-3 after the first quarter and 22-16 at halftime. The junior Tornado exploded for 25 third quarter points and held the Indians to only 11 to take a 20-point, 47-27 lead heading into the fourth quarter. An 11-7 Keyser advantage in the fourth frame gave the junior Tornado a 58-34 victory

Keyser’s junior varsity squad was led in double figures in the victory by Vito Amoruso with 15 points and Jacob Malcolm with 12 points. Seth Earnest tallied nine points and Alec Stanislawczyk netted seven points. In addition, Jacob Weinrich and Lonnie Pridemore contributed four point each, followed by Sammy Bradfield with three points. Finally, Hunter Vanpelt and Trevor Seabot scored two points apiece.

In the freshmen game, Keyser led 17-4 after the first quarter and 22-12 at halftime. The freshmen Tornado then extended their lead to 37-17 at the conclusion of the third quarter by outscoring the Indians 15-5 in the third frame. A 15-8 Keyser advantage in the fourth quarter gave the freshmen Tornado the 52-25 victory.

Keyser’s freshmen squad was led by Seth Healy with 11 points followed by Roman Favara with seven points and Brayden Keller with six points. In addition, Anthony Mele and Edan Parks each scored five points each, followed by Donovan Washington, Kaden Urice, Ethan Davis and Chris Furey with four points apiece. Finally, Michael Schell scored two points.

The varsity victory gives Keyser a 6-4 record overall on the season. The Golden Tornado will next travel to Sunrise Summit tonight to take on the Hampshire Trojans. Junior varsity action will tip off at 6 p.m., followed by varsity action at 7:30 p.m.







