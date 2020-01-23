FAIRMONT - They say good things come in threes. Such was the case on Monday for the Frankfort Lady Falcons.

By Chapin Jewell

Tribune Correspondent

FAIRMONT - They say good things come in threes. Such was the case on Monday for the Frankfort Lady Falcons. For starters, on Monday, Frankfort rolled over Elkins by a score of 67-22 at the East Fairmont Classic. Second, during that game, the Falcons’ Makenna Douthitt became Frankfort’s career rebounding leader. Third, also on Monday, North Marion, the only team ranked ahead of Frankfort in the West Virginia Coaches Association class AA Girls’ Basketball poll, lost to Martinsburg 56-55.

Since North Marion defeated Frankfort by one point in overtime earlier in the season, the Huskies’ loss to AAA Martinsburg may or may not have an effect on the rankings. It does, however, at least put one blemish on North Marion’s record.

What definitely is reason to celebrate for the Falcons, however, is the victory over Elkins and Makenna Douthitt surpassing former record holder Stacy Mielecki to become Frankfort’s career leader in rebounds.

Frankfort took an 18-4 lead over Elkins at the end of the first quarter and outscored the Tigers 12-4 in the second quarter to take a commanding 30-8 lead at the half. In that first half, Makenna Douthitt led the way for Frankfort with eight points followed closely by Halley Smith with seven points. In addition, Macie Miller and Kaitlyn Crist added five points each in the first half, followed by Ashley Phillips with four points and Marié Perdew with one point.

It was more of the same in the second half with Frankfort outscoring Elkins 18-8 in the third quarter and 18-6 in the fourth to claim the 67-22 victory. Halley Smith led Frankfort’s second half efforts with seven points, followed by Macie Miller with six points, Larae Grove with five points, and Makenna Douthitt and Marie Perdew with five points. In addition, Ashley Phillips and Michelle Phillips scored three second half points while Haley Malone and Arin Lease scored two points, along with Izzy Layton with one point.

Haley Smith finished as Frankfort’s leading scorer with 14 points total, followed in double figures by Makenna Douthitt with 12 points and Macie Miller with 11 points. Ashley Phillips was next with seven points followed by Larae Grove, Kaitlyn Crist and Marié Perdew with five points each, and Michelle Phillips with three points. Finally, Haley Malone and Arin Lease netted two points with Izzy Layton closing out the scoring with one point.

Makenna Douthitt led Frankfort in rebounding with eight grabs, followed by Macie Miller and Michelle Phillips with four. Halley Smith led the way with three assists, followed by Arin Lease with two dishes. Douthitt had the Falcons lone blocked shot. Ashley Phillips led the Falcons with seven steals, followed by Halley Smith with six and Izzy Layton with five and Macie Miller with four.

Douthitt already held Frankfort’s single-season rebounding record. The previous career-record total was 634 held by Stacy Mielecki who played from 1997-2000. Douthitt grabbed her 635th rebound to overtake the record and finished the game with 637 rebounds for her career in total. This is all made more impressive by the fact that Douthitt really cut her teeth as a guard but is so versatile that she has been used both inside and outside for the Falcons.

The victory lifts Frankfort to an impressive record of 12-1 on the season and the Lady Falcons are indeed currently ranked number two in the West Virginia Coaches Association class AA rankings. Frankfort will next travel to Grafton on Friday, Jan. 24. Junior varsity action tips off at 6 p.m., with varsity action to follow at 7:30 p.m.



