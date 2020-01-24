KEYSER - The book "This is our Home - A History of Trinity Lutheran Church, Keyser, West Virginia" will be introduced locally by the author on Wednesday, Feb. 5, at the church.

The recently published book was compiled and written by Denny Avers, a lifelong member of the church congregation.

Avers will speak at 6:30 p.m. at the Trinity Lutheran Parish House on North Davis Street, as part of the Mineral County Historical Society's ongoing dinner meeting series.

There is no charge and no reservations are necessary to attend the program.

For those wishing to come early for food and fellowship, dinner will be served at 5:30 p.m. at a cost of $12 per person. Meal reservations must be made no later than Sunday, Feb. 2, by calling the church office at 304-788-3200 and leaving a message.

Avers' presentation will describe the early history of the Lutheran Church in the region, events that led to the formation of Trinity Lutheran in 1903, its charter members and their families and occupations, early ministers, wonderful music and the great fellowship enjoyed by the congregation.

Avers is an accomplished storyteller and thorough researcher of local history. He will tell many stories about life in Keyser that will appeal to all who are interested in local history, including the B&O Railroad and other events that stimulated the growth of the community, as well as local businesses and buildings in downtown Keyser. Copies of the book will be available following the presentation.

Denny Avers, son of the late Carl and Sarah Avers, is a Keyser native who grew up on Orchard Street. After graduating from Keyser High, he went on to Potomac State College, WVU, and a 30-year career at IBM Federal Systems. Now retired, he lives at Lake Monticello, near Charlottesville, Virginia. His ancestral lines go back to the earliest days of the exploration and settlement of the upper Potomac and the New Creek valley. His grandparents were charter members of the Trinity congregation in 1903.

His interest in and knowledge of local history are well known, and he has spoken on past occasions to both the Mineral County Historical Society and Genealogical Society.

Avers has received many honors, but he considers the West Virginia Golden Horseshoe (1956) and the Distinguished West Virginian award (1996) as very special events in his life.

"The Historical Society is grateful for this opportunity to partner with Denny and with Trinity Lutheran Church to present such a special program," MCHS president Cindy Pyles said. "We invite everyone who cares about local history to join us on Feb. 5."



