WVUToday

MORGANTOWN - Fraternity and sorority members are now showing higher academic performance than West Virginia University students at large.

The fall 2019 Greek average, which includes organizations in the Interfraternity Council, National Pan-Hellenic Council, Panhellenic Association and Professional Greek Council was 3.240. The average GPA for all WVU undergraduate students was 2.969.

“The high marks signify the Greek community’s commitment to academic excellence and are indicative of our students’ commitment to scholarship, said Matthew Richardson, director of the Office of Fraternity and Sorority Life.

The following organizations lead their respective Councils:

• Phi Sigma Phi Fraternity (3.2) for the Interfraternity Council

• Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. (2.843) for the National Pan-Hellenic Council

• Kappa Kappa Gamma Sorority (3.47) for the Panhellenic Association

• Phi Beta Lambda Co-Ed Business Fraternity (3.7) for the Professional Greek Council

“This trend of academic excellence is something we can all be proud of as Mountaineers,” Dean of Students Corey Farris said. “The Greeks have worked hard to reframe their priorities over the past few years and these high marks point to their success in doing so.”

The GPAs for both fraternities and sororities have consistently improved since 2.91 in 2016.

With the addition of the professional, academic, service, honorary, and special-interest fraternities and sororities, the Office of Fraternity & Sorority Life is now home to 70 organizations, representing 12 percent of the undergraduate population.

Reaching the Summit was adopted at WVU in 2018 to serve as a strategic plan to better align each Greek organization with the University’s values. New community standards included increases in grade point averages for current and new members.



