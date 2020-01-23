KEYSER - With only three days left to file, no one has yet signed up to run for the three seats up for grabs on Keyser City Council this year.



By Liz Beavers

lbeavers@newstribune.info

Tribune Managing Editor

KEYSER - With only three days left to file, no one has yet signed up to run for the three seats up for grabs on Keyser City Council this year.

The seats currently held by Mike Ryan and Eric Murphy will come open as of June 30, and the seat formerly held by Terry Liller, who resigned last October to spend more time with his family, is currently open.

“Eight people have picked up papers, but none of them have been returned,” city administrator Amanda Brafford said Wednesday.

Those wishing to run for city council must pick up a certificate of candidacy from Brafford’s office in City Hall. Those certificates must be signed by at least 10 registered voters supporting the candidate, and returned to City Hall, along with the $24 filing fee, no later than Saturday, Jan. 25.

Brafford said her office will be open Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon to accept the papers.

Candidacy papers may also be mailed to City Administrator, 111 N. Davis St., Keyser, WV 26726, but must be postmarked no later than Jan. 25.

In order to be eligible to run for city council, a candidate must have been a resident of the city for at least the past two years.

The city election will be held Tuesday, June 9. Whomever is elected will join Jennifer Junkins and William Zacot on the council, along with mayor Damon Tillman.