CHARLESTON - The race for state Senatorial Districts 14 and 15 - which represent Mineral County - are heating up, but Delegate Districts 54, 56 and 57 have not yet seen anyone challenge the incumbents.
By Liz Beavers
lbeavers@newstribune.info
Tribune Managing Editor
The filing period for Election 2020 opened on Jan. 13, and is now halfway over as Saturday, Jan. 25, is the deadline.
Those wishing to run for a federal or state office must file candidacy papers with the West Virginia Secretary of State in Charleston.
So far, the following have filed to run for the Senatorial and Delegate districts representing Mineral County:
Senate District 14:
Incumbent Randy E. Smith of Thomas - Republican
David C. Childers of Wardensville - Democrat
Senate District 15:
Incumbent Craig P. Blair of Martinsburg - Republican
Kenneth Mattson of Inwood - Republican
Delegate District 54:
Incumbent John Paul Hott of Petersburg - Republican
Delegate District 56:
Incumbent Gary Howell of Keyser - Republican
Delegate District 57:
Ruth Rowan of Points - Republican
In addition, the following have filed to run for the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives:
U.S. Senate:
Incumbent Shelley Moore Capito of Charleston - Republican
Allen White of Kenna - Republican
Richard N. Ojeda II of Holden - Democrat
Paula Jean Searengin of Sophia - Democrat
U.S. House of Representatives:
District 1:
Natalie Cline of Wheeling - Democrat
District 2:
Incumbent Alex Mooney of Charles Town - Republican
Cathy Kunkel of Charleston - Democrat
District 3:
Paul E. Davis of Huntington - Democrat
Jeff Lewis of Milton - Democrat
Russell Siegel of Lewisburg - Republican
Hilary Turner of Huntington - Democrat
Nine candidates have filed to run for governor:
Incumbent Jim Justice of Lewisburg - Republican
Shelby Jean Fitzhugh of Martinsburg - Republican
Michael “Mike” Folk of Martinsburg - Republican
Doug Six of Burton - Replican
Woody Thrasher of Bridgeport - Republican
Jody Murphy of Parkersburg - Democrat
Ben Salango of Charleston - Democrat
Stephen Smith of Charleston - Democrat
Ron Stollings of Danville - Democrat
Other offices are shaping up as follows:
Secretary of State:
Incumbent Mac Warner of Charleston - Republican
Natalie Tennant of Charleston - Democrat
Auditor:
Mary Ann Roebuck Claytor of St. Albans - Democrat
State Treasurer:
Incumbent John D. Perdue of Cross Lanes - Democrat
Commissioner of Agriculture:
Incumbent Kent Leonhardt of Fairview - Republican
Bob Beach of Morgantown - Democrat
Dave Miller of Tunnelton - Democrat
Attorney General:
Sam Brown Petsonk of Edmond - Democrat
Isaac Sponaugle of Franklin - Democrat
For other candidates, visit the West Virginia Secretary of State’s website sos.wv.gov.