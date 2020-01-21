CHARLESTON - The race for state Senatorial Districts 14 and 15 - which represent Mineral County - are heating up, but Delegate Districts 54, 56 and 57 have not yet seen anyone challenge the incumbents.

CHARLESTON - The race for state Senatorial Districts 14 and 15 - which represent Mineral County - are heating up, but Delegate Districts 54, 56 and 57 have not yet seen anyone challenge the incumbents.

The filing period for Election 2020 opened on Jan. 13, and is now halfway over as Saturday, Jan. 25, is the deadline.

Those wishing to run for a federal or state office must file candidacy papers with the West Virginia Secretary of State in Charleston.

So far, the following have filed to run for the Senatorial and Delegate districts representing Mineral County:

Senate District 14:

Incumbent Randy E. Smith of Thomas - Republican

David C. Childers of Wardensville - Democrat

Senate District 15:

Incumbent Craig P. Blair of Martinsburg - Republican

Kenneth Mattson of Inwood - Republican

Delegate District 54:

Incumbent John Paul Hott of Petersburg - Republican

Delegate District 56:

Incumbent Gary Howell of Keyser - Republican

Delegate District 57:

Ruth Rowan of Points - Republican

In addition, the following have filed to run for the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives:

U.S. Senate:

Incumbent Shelley Moore Capito of Charleston - Republican

Allen White of Kenna - Republican

Richard N. Ojeda II of Holden - Democrat

Paula Jean Searengin of Sophia - Democrat

U.S. House of Representatives:

District 1:

Natalie Cline of Wheeling - Democrat

District 2:

Incumbent Alex Mooney of Charles Town - Republican

Cathy Kunkel of Charleston - Democrat

District 3:

Paul E. Davis of Huntington - Democrat

Jeff Lewis of Milton - Democrat

Russell Siegel of Lewisburg - Republican

Hilary Turner of Huntington - Democrat

Nine candidates have filed to run for governor:

Incumbent Jim Justice of Lewisburg - Republican

Shelby Jean Fitzhugh of Martinsburg - Republican

Michael “Mike” Folk of Martinsburg - Republican

Doug Six of Burton - Replican

Woody Thrasher of Bridgeport - Republican

Jody Murphy of Parkersburg - Democrat

Ben Salango of Charleston - Democrat

Stephen Smith of Charleston - Democrat

Ron Stollings of Danville - Democrat

Other offices are shaping up as follows:

Secretary of State:

Incumbent Mac Warner of Charleston - Republican

Natalie Tennant of Charleston - Democrat

Auditor:

Mary Ann Roebuck Claytor of St. Albans - Democrat

State Treasurer:

Incumbent John D. Perdue of Cross Lanes - Democrat

Commissioner of Agriculture:

Incumbent Kent Leonhardt of Fairview - Republican

Bob Beach of Morgantown - Democrat

Dave Miller of Tunnelton - Democrat

Attorney General:

Sam Brown Petsonk of Edmond - Democrat

Isaac Sponaugle of Franklin - Democrat

For other candidates, visit the West Virginia Secretary of State's website sos.wv.gov.






