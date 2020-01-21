The Jackson County Ministerial Association is accepting applications for the 2020 Hurting Churches Assistance Grant Program. The Hurting Assistance Fund is here to help make a difference in the life of the church. Churches are encouraged to apply for funds as identified by their church; however, examples of needs are: Emergency capital or operations needs, Consultation expenses on matters of critical importance to the church, Emergency funds when a pastor is ill or incapacitated.

For more information and to learn how to apply and to download an application go to jcmawv.org and click on the Hurting Churches link or email jcmawv@gmail.com and an application will be sent to you.