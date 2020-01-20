BERKELEY SPRINGS - For the second time this season, Frankfort exploded offensively to score more than 90 points, while at the same time clamping down defensively to limit their opponent to only 22 points, in a 91-22 rout of Berkeley Springs on the road on Wednesday.

By Chapin Jewell

Tribune Correspondent

BERKELEY SPRINGS - For the second time this season, Frankfort exploded offensively to score more than 90 points, while at the same time clamping down defensively to limit their opponent to only 22 points, in a 91-22 rout of Berkeley Springs on the road on Wednesday.

In doing so, Mike Miller’s Lady Falcons substituted liberally, ensuring quality, meaningful playing time for every player on the roster. In fact, Frankfort employed a roster of 12 girls in the game against the Indians and all 12 girls found their way into the scoring column.

Macie Miller led Frankfort with a game-high 15 points, one of four Falcons total scoring in double figures alongside Makenna Douthitt (13), Izzy Layton (11), and Ashley Phillips (10). Additionally, Larae Grove, Kaitlyn Crist and Marié Perdew netted eight points, Arin Lease six points, and Michelle Phillips five points. Halley Smith and Makenzie Long added two points apiece, followed by Haley Malone with one point.

In the loss, Karalyne Banks led the host Lady Indians with seven points.

Frankfort was led in rebounding by Haley Malone with eight, followed by Macie Miller with six. Larae Grove led the way in assists with six, followed by Halley Smith with four. Grove also led Frankfort in steals with five, followed by Miller with four.

The Falcons outshot Berkeley Springs 11 to one in three pointers and committed 18 total fouls compared to 12 for the Indians.

Frankfort outscored Berkeley Springs 27-8 in the first quarter and 18-1 in the second to take a 45-9 lead at the half. In the second half, the Falcons dominated the Indians 20-1 in the third quarter and 26-12 in the fourth in earning the 91-22 victory.

The win elevates the Lady Falcons to an overall record of 11-1 on the season in advance of a matchup with Elkins on Monday, Jan. 20, at the East Fairmont Classic. This varsity only game tips off at 12 p.m.