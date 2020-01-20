CLARKSBURG – After a nine-day trial, a federal jury found Terrick Robinson, of Cartersville, Georgia, guilty of drug distribution resulting in the death of a West Virginia woman.

After three hours of deliberation, the jury found Robinson, age 35, guilty of one count of conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute and distribute controlled substances, one count of distribution of methamphetamine, one count of possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine – aiding and abetting, one count of possession with the intent to distribute cocaine hydrochloride – aiding and abetting, one count of possession with the intent to distribute Fentanyl – aiding and abetting, one count of use of a firearm during and in relation to a drug trafficking crime – aiding and abetting, one count of use and carry a firearm during and in relation to a drug trafficking crime, and one count of distribution of Fentanyl resulting in serious bodily injury or death.

During the trial, the jury heard testimony that Robinson distributed trafficked and distributed more than 4.5 kilograms of methamphetamine, as well as cocaine hydrochloride and fentanyl, in Marion County and elsewhere from May 2018 to September 2018. He would travel from Georgia to West Virginia, trafficking the drugs from different motel and hotel rooms and other locations. Robinson and his conspirators carried at least three firearms during the drug trafficking crimes.

At one of the motels in Lewis County on Aug. 9, 2019, Robinson distributed fentanyl to Courtney Dubois of Fairmont. That drug, according to her autopsy, was an independent sufficient cause of Courtney Dubois’ death.

The jury heard testimony and saw evidence that Robinson took the body of the victim to Georgia, where he dismembered the body and disposed of it at the Bartow County Landfill.

“This was a horrific crime, involving drugs, guns and death. Though the verdict will not bring back Ms. Dubois, we hope her family gets some closure by the result of this trial and prior guilty pleas in this investigation. The verdict is the result of many hours of excellent work by the prosecution and law enforcement teams. I also want to thank the Georgia authorities who assisted in bringing this defendant to justice,” said U.S. Attorney Bill Powell.

Robinson faces the following:

- Conspiracy to Possess with the Intent to Distribute and Distribute Controlled Substances – at least 10 years and up to life incarceration and a fine of up to $10,000,000

- Distribution of Methamphetamine - at least 10 and up to life incarceration and a fine of up to $10,000,000

- Possession with the Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine – Aiding and Abetting - at least 10 years and up to life incarceration and a fine of up to $10,000,000

- Possession with the Intent to Distribute Cocaine Hydrochloride – Aiding and Abetting – up to 20 years incarceration and a fine of up to $1,000,000

- Possession with the Intent to Distribute Fentanyl – Aiding and Abetting – at least five years and up to 40 years incarceration and a fine of up to $5,000,000

- Use of a Firearm During and in relation to a Drug Trafficking Crime – Aiding and Abetting – at least five years and up to life incarceration and a fine of up to $250,000

- Use and Carry a Firearm During and in Relation to a Drug Trafficking Crime – at least five years and up to life incarceration and up to a $250,000 fine

- Distribution of Fentanyl Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury or Death – at least 20 years and up to life incarceration and a fine of up to $1,000,000

Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed will be based upon the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.

Two of the co-conspirators in this case have pled guilty. William Gregory Chappell, age 33, of Cartersville, Georgia, pled guilty to one count of conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute and distribute controlled substances and one count of use and carry a firearm during and in relation to a drug trafficking crime in February 2019.

Joel Jimenez, age 37, also of Cartersville, Georgia, pled guilty to one count of conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute and distribute controlled substances in October 2019.

Both men were a part of the drug distribution operation from Georgia to West Virginia.

Another defendant in this case, Seddrick Damond Banks, age 27, of Cartersville, Georgia, is set to go to trial on March 23, 2020. He is accused of being a part of the drug distribution operation, as well as being an accessory after the fact in Dubois’s death.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Traci M. Cook and Brandon S. Flower prosecuted the case on behalf of the government. The Greater Harrison Drug & Violent Crimes Task Force, a HIDTA-funded initiative; the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives; the Drug Enforcement Administration; the Three Rivers Drug & Violent Crimes Task Force; the West Virginia State Police; The Bartow County, Georgia, Sheriff’s Office; the FBI in Rome, Georgia; and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation investigated.

