BRUNSWICK — A 61-year-old Dinwiddie County man was killed early Monday morning in a single-car accident in Brunswick County.

State Police Sgt. Michelle Anaya said Tyrone Parham, of the 25000 block of Sawmill Road, was driving a sports-utility vehicle shortly before 12:30 a.m. Monday on Reedy Creek Road when the vehicle ran off the road, hit some trees and overturned. Parham was taken to Southern Virginia Regional Medical Center in Emporia, where he later died.

Anaya said Parham was not wearing his seat belt. Alcohol was a contributing factor to the crash.

The crash still is under investigation.