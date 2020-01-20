Petersburg Police were called to a local hospital around 1:40 a.m. Monday for a victim shot during the incident

PETERSBURG — Police have a suspect in custody following an attempted robbery and shooting in the city’s west end early Monday morning.

Enoch Brown, 21, of Petersburg, has been charged with three counts of attempted armed robbery, three counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and one count of reckless handling of a gun.. He is being held at the Riverside Regional Jail in Prince George pending a court appearance.

Police found out about the incident when they were called to a local hospital around 1:40 a.m. Monday for the shooting victim, who had sustained non-life threatening injuries. They were told the victim and two others were approached by someone attempting to rob them in the 1400 block of West Wythe Street. During the altercation, one of the victims was shot.

Using the description provided by the victim, officers were able to locate the suspect shortly after the incident.

An investigation into the incident is continuing.