Virginia congressman receives honorary jacket while saluting the bravery, historical significance of the Tuskegee Airmen

CHESTERFIELD — Rep. A. Donald McEachin was born exactly two decades after the Tuskegee Airmen were organized and 16 years after the final shots of World War II were fired.

But that did not stop the local chapter of a group dedicated to the Tuskegee memory from giving McEachin a jacket with wings, even if it was just commemorative.

On Saturday, the Howard Baugh Chapter of Tuskegee Airmen Inc. named the Fourth Congressional District Democrat an "honorary airman" in a ceremony at Richmond Executive Airport, formerly known as the Chesterfield County Airport. The event was part of a weekend meeting the chapter was having with student members who will be involved with upcoming drone classes at the airport, and coincided with the annual recognition of the birthday of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

In accepting the jacket, McEachin reflected upon the history of the airmen and how they fought for a country where, at the time, they did not enjoy the freedoms of white Americans.

"How’d they find the courage and love of country to fight for a nation that didn’t love them?" McEachin said. "I think about the fact that we all stand on their shoulders, at least I do, and any other number of people in my generation who stand on their shoulders, as well as the others of those generations. All I can say is the Tuskegee Airmen flew so I could run for office, so I could have a nice life, so I could raise my children in a safe America. And for that I’ll be forever grateful."

McEachin said the group "created a lasting legacy that moved us one more step away from segregation and bigotry. I will use that legacy and the significance of this jacket to continue to fight for what is right."

In closing, he promised to make the group "proud of the fact that you gave me this jacket."

Among those in attendance at the ceremony was retired Col. Porcher L. Taylor Jr., one of the airmen who went on to also serve in Korea and Vietnam. Taylor, former vice president of student affairs at VSU, resides in Petersburg.

The term "Tuskegee Airmen" is a reference to men and women involved in the World War II plan to teach African Americans how to fly and maintain military planes. It covers in-flight crews and support staff, not all of whom were black, according to the group’s website.

The Baugh chapter is named for the late Howard Lee Baugh, a Petersburg native and decorated World War II veteran., and is one of three chapters in the state. The others are in Tidewater and northern Virginia.

Baugh, a Virginia State University graduate, enlisted in the Airmen program after graduation.

The Tuskegee Airmen took part in the Allied European aerial attack which helped to secure victory over the Nazis. As a result of their success, after the war, President Harry S. Truman signed an executive order desegregating the military

In 2018, 10 years after his death, a statue of Baugh was unveiled at the Black History Museum and Cultural Center in Richmond. A special highway marker was also dedicated to him at that time in downtown Petersburg.

