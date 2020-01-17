PETERSBURG — The Episcopal Church Women and the Patterson-Ransom Men’s Club of St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church hosted its fifth annual Children’s Holiday Celebration on Dec. 27, 2019. Over 25 children from CARES, the community, the church, friends and family and their parents attended the fun-filled afternoon event.

The children were served a lunch of hot dogs, ice cream, cookies and other snacks. Santa Claus made a special visit before returning to the North Pole, and entertained the children with conversation and laughter as he presented a gift bag to each child. The featured attraction was an engaging session of storytelling by Rev. Delano Douglas, and the children were active participants in the storytelling drama.

Each child departed with a holiday treat bag, two or more children’s books and school supplies.