SOUTH CHESTERFIELD — Ivey Memorial United Methodist Church recently recognized participants for completion of the God and Life P.R.A.Y. Program led by Rev. Anita Mays-Lucord. Programs of Religious Activities with Youth, or P.R.A.Y., is a non-profit organization providing Christian studies for Boy Scouts and other youth agencies. The P.R.A.Y. Series requires both Bible study and service projects.

Eagle Scout Gabriel Sparks, Troop 178, and Life Scout Chris Ganoe, Lone Scout, completed their studies of the God and Life curriculum which is based on the life of Apostle Paul in Acts 9: 1-31. The participants completed five weeks of study and service projects while working with mentors. The God and Life course is designed to help students in grades 9-12 understand their call to a life of discipleship. This is the fourth program in a series of four studies for youth from grades 1-12.

In addition to receiving his God and Life Program recognition, Chris Ganoe was awarded the Four Star Award. A Four Star Award recipient is someone who started in the first, second, or third grade and continued on to earn all four levels of the P.R.A.Y. series: God and Me, God and Family, God and Church, and God and Life. Less than 1 percent of the P.R.A.Y. recipients in any year receive the prestigious Four Star award.

Ivey Memorial United Methodist Church congratulates its P.R.A.Y Program recipients. The church is located at 17120 Jefferson Davis Highway, South Chesterfield.