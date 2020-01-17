David Crostic was shot after the suspects forced their way into his home and robbed him, according to police

MATOACA — Chesterfield Police say the man shot in an apparent home-invasion robbery Wednesday afternoon has died.

The victim, identified as David W. Crostic, 51, died at the hospital where he was taken after the incident at his Rowlett Road home, police Lt. Brad Conner said Friday afternoon. Crostic was shot around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday after two men forced their way into his residence and robbed him of an undisclosed amount of money.

After the shooting, police said, the suspects fled the scene. Crostic was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

An investigation is continuing into the robbery and homicide.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Chesterfield Police at (804) 748-1251 or Chesterfield-Colonial Heights Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660. Information may also be shared through the P3Tips app on a mobile device.