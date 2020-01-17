Suspect is charged with second-degree murder in a Jan. 12 shooting death in the City Point area

HOPEWELL — Police have made an arrest in connection with the city’s second homicide of the year.

Nathaniel Romeo Arrington, 20, of Hopewell, has been charged with second-degree murder and murder and use of a firearm in the commisssion of a felony. Police Lt. Michael Langford said Arrington was arrested without incident Friday by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force.

Police allege Arrington shot and killed Christopher Shawn Barron, 49, Jan. 12 at a residence on Ramsey Avenue in Hopewell’s City Point area. Officers found Barron while answering a call for a disturbance in the neighborhood.

He died at the scene.

Arrington is being held without bond at the Riverside Regional Jail in Prince George County.

In a statement announcing the arrest, Police Chief Kamran Afzal said the task force, of which Hopewell is a member, “has proven again to be a valuable asset in locating and apprehending fugitives.”