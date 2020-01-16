Chief justice writes that ’sovereign immunity’ did not apply to 2015 traffic stop where woman was forced out of her vehicle by a police officer

The Virginia Supreme Court has reinstated a woman’s civil rights lawsuit against a former Petersburg police officer, affirming the woman’s claims of false arrest, excessive force and illegal search after she was stopped for a traffic violation in 2015.

Thursday’s unanimous ruling reversed a Circuit Court’s decision that the officer had not used excessive force in arresting Monica Cromartie after stopping her for speeding. That decision also stated that the officer, identified in court records as Brian Lee Billings, had "sovereign immunity" for searching Cromartie’s vehicle after she was allegedly uncooperative and ignored his requests for identification.

In the opinion, written by Chief Justice Donald W. Lemons, the case was remanded for the purposes of determining damages only. In doing so, the court left open the possibility that evidence ordinarily presented for liability purposes "may also be relevant to the question of compensatory and punitive damages, an award of costs, interest attorneys’ fees and such other damages" sought by Cromartie in her original claim.

Lemons wrote that Billings was not subject to sovereign immunity in the case because his actions "exceeded simple negligence" of the law governing search and seizure. It cited a U.S. Supreme Court ruling in 2009 claiming that police cannot search a car after the suspect has been secured and cannot access the vehicle.

"Neither her vehicle nor her purse could have contained evidence of speeding," Lemons wrote. He later added that the Circuit Court erred in determining that the search was protected by sovereign immunity.

Sovereign immunity offers government agencies and their employees protection against civil suits as long as the employee being sued can demonstrate full knowledge of policy and procedure, not just unintentionally overlooking the rules.

"Because Billings’ search was performed contrary to well-established law and violated Cromartie’s Fourth Amendment rights, it exceeded simple negligence," Lemons wrote. "Therefore, sovereign immunity does not protect Billings.

Cromartie sued Billings for false arrest, excessive force and illegal search stemming from a 2015 traffic stop for speeding. Cromartie claimed the officer injured her when he pulled her out of her car and threw her to the pavement, and was never told why she was stopped. She also said Billings never asked her for any identification prior to arresting her.

While handcuffed and in leg shackles, Cromartie said she stood by while Billings opened the passenger door, retrieved her purse and began searching it. In the process, court records stated, the officer found lingerie, an e-cigarette and something appearing to have marijuana residue on it.

Cromartie was booked on marijuana possession but that charge was later thrown out after it was determined the search was not legal.

The state Supreme Court agreed to hear Cromartie’s appeal last November.

