Kamran Afzal tells Hopewell Crime Summit meeting that just because someone may not reside in Hopewell does not diminish their responsibility to keeping the city safe

HOPEWELL — Just because you are not from Hopewell or live in Hopewell does not mean you do not have an interest in how to keep the city safe.

That was the assessment Police Chief Kamran Afzal pointed out during a “crime summit” Wednesday night at Carter G. Woodson Middle School. He was responding to a point raised by one group of citizens at the summit that deep-rooted familiarity with the streets of the city goes a long way toward protecting it.

Afzal said security goes way beyond familiarity.

“I’m not from here, so am I not invested? I’m from Pakistan originally,” said Afzal. “You need to have people of character.”

Afzal said he did not know how much of the city’s police force are Hopewell residents but added there was “zero evidence” to suggest that living in Hopewell led to having more “ownership” in law enforcement.

Wednesday night’s summit was the latest in Hopewell’s efforts at promoting safety awareness among its residents. It was born in the aftermath of a high-profile murder case last Thanksgiving when a Richmond fire lieutenant was gunned down in an apparent drive-by shooting on Sunnyside Avenue, and has been nurtured by increases in homicides in Hopewell over the past two years.

While the overall violent-crime rate in Hopewell has decreased 65% over 10 years, the homicide aspect of that rate has gotten the most attention.

Between 2010 and 2017, there were never more than four murders a year in Hopewell, including just one in 2017. Since then, the numbers have risen, from six in 2018 to five last year, and already two deaths within the first two weeks of 2020.

Dozens of residents turned out for the summit, which also included focus groups to address ways of crime prevention at the citizen level. The second most popular topic, after officer-investment, was The second common theme brought up by residents was creating more free activities and

having more venues available to local youth to keep them off the streets.

Hopewell’s Director for the Office on Youth, Naquetta Mitchell, said she was “excited” to hear people identified the need for more free programs, since her office specializes in creating more opportunities for Hopewell’s youth and is always in need of volunteers to conduct engaging activities.

“All of our events are free,” said Mitchell.

Another theme resonated at the summit was constant communication with Hopewell’s elected officials whenever citizens see an issue.

Mayor Jasmine E. Gore stressed the importance of citizens “demanding action” by showing up to meetings and getting into contact with councilors. Gore said she would put any community-recommended item on council’s agenda if they promised to show up, and pointed to Tuesday night’s first vote on the “Second Amendment Constitutional City resolution” prompted by a packed house at council chambers. A formal vote on a drafted resolution will be held in two weeks, and Gore encouraged a similar turnout for that meeting as well.

“Hold us accountable,” she said.

Brandon Carwile can be reached at bcarwile@progress-index.com. On Twitter: @BcarwilePI.