PETERSBURG — The Home Builders Association of Southside Virginia held its 64th annual installation of officers and directors on Jan. 13 at the Virginia Commonwealth Bank - Monument Building in Petersburg.

Larry B. Murphy, president and CEO of urban development, was installed as president of the association, by HBAV President Dan Sandoval. Sandoval also installed the other officers and directors: Vice President Jeff Camden of The Design Group Inc., Vice President Associates Darryl Clarke of Mid South Building Supply Inc., Secretary James Adkins of James Adkins Builder Inc., Treasurer Leah Brantley of The Bank of Southside Virginia, Director John Aaron of Kempsville Building Materials, Director Kathy LaMoreux of Construction and Property Inspections, and Director Horace Wilkins of Wilkins and Company Inc.

Past presidents of the association that were in attendance included David Pemberton, 1975; Richard Bogese, 1984, 2002, state president 2012; Steven Specter, 1987; Pam Comstock, 1991; Jimmy Adkins, 1996, 2007; Gay Irby, 2001; Jeff Camden, 2006, 2012; and Leah Brantley, 2015, 2016.

Following the installation, Jeff Camden was presented with a plaque recognizing his many years of service in coordinating their largest annual fundraiser, the Crab Feast. The 33rd annual Crab Feast will be held Sept. 18, 2020.

The Home Builders Association of Southside Virginia serves the cities of Colonial Heights, Hopewell, Petersburg, Danville, Emporia and Martinsville, as well as the counties of Prince George, Dinwiddie, Amelia, Brunswick, Charlotte, Greensville, Halifax, Henry, Lunenburg, Mecklenburg, Nottoway, Pittsylvania, Prince Edward, Surry, Sussex and southern Chesterfield. This is a non-profit, volunteer association affiliated with the Home Builders Association of Virginia and the National Association of Home Builders.