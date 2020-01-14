Family Dollar robbed multiple times in December; other individuals arrested for Community Food Mart robbery

HOPEWELL — Police said a third suspect has been arrested in connection with last month’s string of robberies at a city discount-department store.

Tyler Anthony Smith, 25, of Hopewell, was arrested Tuesday by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Stask Force without incident, according to Hopewell Police Lt. Michael Langford. Lee has been charged with the Dec. 17 robbery of Family Dollar on Elm Street near Cavalier Square.

That was the third time in 10 days that the store had been held up. The suspects in those robberies also are in custody.

Robert William Neil Seifrield, 30, of Hopewell, was arrested the day after a Dec. 8 robbery at the store. He also has been connected to a Dec. 2 robbery of the Community Food Mart on South Mesa Drive near Hopewell High School.

The other suspect, Curtis Lee Warren, 32, of Hopewell was arrested Dec. 27 for the Dec. 12. Family Dollar robbery. Warren also has been named a co-conspirator in the Community Food Mart robbery.

All three men are being held at the Riverside Regional Jail in Prince George County.

