KEYSER - A busy Mineral County Grand Jury indicted 37 people Tuesday on a variety of charges that ranged from distributing child porn to battery, sexual abuse and the ever-present drug-related crimes.

By Liz Beavers

lbeavers@newstribune.info

Tribune Managing Editor

Those indicted included:

- David Allen Hudson II, 11198 Knobley Rd.. Keyser, possession of CDS with intent to deliver.

- Howard William Foltz III, 1385 Lynmar Street, Keyser, distribution or exhibition of sexually explicit material involving minors.

- Amy Lynn Paugh, 309 North Pine St., Elk Garden, grand larceny.

- Dale Howard Weimer II, 1145 Georges Run Rd., Keyser, destruction of property and misdemeanor charges of brandishing and trespassing.

- Joshua A. Fraley, 9053 Fort Ashby Rd., Keyser, malicious wounding and misdemeanor charges of domestic battery, destruction of property (two counts) and obstructing an officer.

- Colby Glenn Feaster, 392 Inspiration Dr., Keyser, two counts of burglary, one count of grand larceny, and one misdemeanor of petit larceny.

- James Thomas Small Jr., 2 Karen Dr., Shanks, third offense driving while revoked for DUI.

- Joshua Allen Hinkle, 101 Caledonia Heights Rd., Moorefield, third offense shoplifting.

- Lawrence Benton Powell III, 12 N. Church St., Keyser, possession of CDS with intend to deliver, and a misdemeanor charge of possession of CDS.

- Dorothy Townsend Vandiver, 113 Londale Court, Hertford, North Carolina, reckless fleeing in a vehicle and misdemeanor charges of leaving the scene of an accident, duty to provide information and render aid, and speeding.

- Briana Nicole Winebrenner, 20 Front St., Lonaconing, three counts of possession of CDS with intent to deliver, one count each of possession of CDS with intent to deliver and conspiracy.

- Dannie Ledell Cook, 225 North Avenue, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, obtaining money by false pretense.

- Shana Kay Riggleman, 216 Hammond St., Westernport, third offense shoplifting.

- Adam Paul Michael, 70 Mill Alley, Burlington, burglary and grand larceny.

- Jericho Steven Staggs, 59 Meadow Loop, Keyser, failure to meet obligation to provide support to a minor.

- Edward Robert Buentello Jr., 32 W. Mechanic St., Frostburg, failure to meet obligation to provide support to a minor.

- Charles Ray Black, 367 Shirley Lane Rd., Burlington, three counts of first degree sexual abuse, three counts of sexual abuse by a parent, guardian or custodian, and three counts of attempted sexual abuse by a parent, guardian or custodian.

- Asia Broadway III, 23 N. Woodlawn Ave., LaVale, financial exploitation of the elderly and obtaining money by false pretenses.

- Timothy Allen Suter, 77 Chestnut St., Keyser, two counts of use of obscene matter with the intent to seduce a minor.

- Stephanie Sue Leatherman, 624 Elm St., Cumberland, grand larceny and a misdemeanor charge of shoplifting.

- Bryan Michael Weevie, 43 Lyons St., Piedmont, strangulation, malicious wounding, wanton endangerment involving a firearm, use or presentation of a firearm during a felony, and a misdemeanor charge of domestic battery.

- Jeremy Lee Dye, 281 S. Main St., Keyser, three counts of possession of CDS with intent to deliver, one count of possession of CDS with intent to deliver, conspiracy and a misdemeanor charge of fleeing on foot.

- Joseph Edward Twigg Jr., 122 Memorial Hwy., Cumberland, reckless fleeing in a vehicle and possession of CDS with intent to deliver.

- Amanda Catherine Twigg, 122 Memorial Hwy., Cumberland, possession of CDS with intent to deliver.

- Brian Keith Netzer Jr., 114 S. Mineral St., Keyser, three counts of delivery of a controlled substance.

- Levi Daniel Valentine, 18630 White Oak Dr., Rawlings, delivery of a controlled substance.

- Kristopher James Myers, South Main Street, Keyser, delivery of a controlled substance.

- James William Roy, 188 W. Fairview St., Piedmont, delivery of a controlled substance and conspiracy.

- Christina Dawn Roy, 188 W. Fairview St., Piedmont, delivery of a controlled substance and conspiracy.

- Tiffany Dawn Skipper, 8059 Bayberry Dr., Keyser, delivery of a controlled substance.

- Corbin John Kesner, 1498 Stoney Run Rd., Keyser, two counts of delivery of a controlled substance.

- Justin Roger Paugh, 1510 Pinnacle Rd., Elk Garden, three counts of delivery of a controlled substance and one count of conspiracy.

- Victoria Marie Noonan, 10526 Knobley Rd., Keyser, delivery of a controlled substance and conspiracy.

- Todd Richard Leatherman, 93 Third St., Keyser, two counts of possession of CDS with intent to deliver.

- Ashley Dawn Parrish, 108 S. E St. Keyser, three counts of delivery of a controlled substance, two counts of conspiracy, and one count of possession of CDS with intent to deliver.

- Dustin Lee Harris, 1007 Bayberry Dr., Keyser, delivery of a controlled substance and conspiracy.

- Brittany L. Baker, Allegany Street, Keyser, delivery of a controlled substance and conspiracy.



