ROMNEY - Junior Kaili Crowl got off to a lightning fast-start, scoring 15 points in the first quarter and seven points in the second en route to a game-high 27-point performance to lead Keyser to a 56-45 victory at Hampshire on Friday. In combination with her 27 points, Crowl also pulled down 11 rebounds to lead the Tornado.

By Chapin Jewell

Tribune Correspondent

ROMNEY - Junior Kaili Crowl got off to a lightning fast-start, scoring 15 points in the first quarter and seven points in the second en route to a game-high 27-point performance to lead Keyser to a 56-45 victory at Hampshire on Friday. In combination with her 27 points, Crowl also pulled down 11 rebounds to lead the Tornado.

“Kaili played a very solid game and her shooting in the first quarter really set the tone. Her ability to score from anywhere on the floor really sets her apart from most. The 11 rebounds were very crucial as well. It was just an awesome all-around team win,” Keyser coach Josh Blowe explained.

Crowl’s outstanding performance sticks out because of the numbers, but it was a total team win for the Lady Tornado. Maddy Broadwater also scored in double figures with 13 points, while Alexa Shoemaker and Caitlyn Wolfe added seven and four points respectively for Keyser. Summer Reid rounded out the scoring with one point as well.

According to Blowe, “The team performance was outstanding from a defensive standpoint. We just tried to take away what they do really well. I love the energy that we played with for most of the night. I’d still like to see us play four quarters.”

Keyser set the tone in the first quarter by nearly tripling up Hampshire in scoring by a 20-7 margin. In that first quarter, Crowl accumulated 15 points through three three-pointers, two field goals and two foul shots. Maddy Broadwater added a three pointer and Caitlyn Wolfe a field goal for the Golden Tornado as well in the opening quarter.

The second period belonged to Hampshire as the Trojans responded by more than doubling up Keyser with a 17-8 advantage in the second framer. As a result, Keyser’s significant lead was reduced to only four points (28-24) heading in to the locker rooms at halftime. In that second quarter, Crowl accounted for seven of Keyser’s eight points, with all seven points earned at the charity stripe. In total, Crowl finished the game going a solid 14-16 from the foul line.

The third quarter was a repeat of Keyser’s dominant first quarter, as the Lady Tornado tripled up Hampshire with an 18-6 advantage to take a decided 46-30 lead into the game’s final stanza. Broadwater led Keyser in the third with eight points coming from three field goals and two foul shots.

Hampshire would hold a 15-10 advantage over Keyser in the fourth quarter but it was not enough to close the gap as the Lady Tornado held on for the 56-45-victory.

Overall, Keyser distributed their scoring evenly, with 28 points scored in both the first and second half of the contest. Each team had two strong and two weak quarters, with Keyser’s strong frames involving tripling up the Trojans, something Hampshire could not overcome.

In the loss, Hampshire was led in double figures by Gracie Fields with 14 points and Ellen Keaton with 12. In addition, Jada Fout contributed six points, Nicole McManamay and Hannah Ault added four points each, and Jadyn Judy and Kat Corbin added three and two points respectively for the Trojans.

The loss to Keyser, and subsequent loss the next day to Jefferson evened up Hampshire’s record at 6-6 on the season.

For Keyser, the victory elevates their record to 7-3. The Lady Tornado opened the season with four straight victories, then dropped the next three games, but have responded now with three straight victories to get to that 7-3 record.

The win over Hampshire gives Keyser victories over Bishop Walsh, Fort Hill and Mountain Ridge in Maryland, West Virginia class AA schools Oak Glen and Grafton, and West Virginia AAA schools Hedgesville and Hampshire.

With game 10 of 22 games now under their belt, the Lady Tornado now head towards the second half of the season with the momentum of a three-game win streak.

Keyser next hosted Allegany on Monday, Jan. 13, and will next travel to Petersburg on Wednesday, Jan. 15. Junior varsity action will begin at 6 p.m, followed by the varsity tipoff at 7:30 p.m.



