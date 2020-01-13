Chris Harrison accused Petersburg of singling him out over the city’s blight issue; mayor retorts, saying old Ramada Inn is the most high-profile of the cases

PETERSBURG — The owner of the former Ramada Inn property has called the city "hypocritical" for issuing summonses against him, saying Petersburg is not advancing progress on the project by singling him out in public as a focal point of blight.

In an interview with The Progress-Index last week, Chris Harrison blamed much of the lack of advancement on the old high-rise building on losing funding sources for the project. While he is confident that he can replace those funding sources, Harrison said publicity generated over the former hotel is not helping matters.

Most recently, Petersburg City Council launched a crackdown on blight. Councilors have tightened the city’s code to begin issuing summonses for unresolved efforts to minimize the dilapidation of buildings. First- and second- offenses of the code carry fines of up to $1,400, while a third could result in jail time for the property owner.

Harrison is named as the accused for six misdemeanors related to building code violations. He said media attention to that has exacerbated the problem.

"Every time I talk to a lender, they do the same Google search and background check as everybody else," he said. "When they see these articles and negative publicity, they’re not going to want to do the deal, it’s like stepping into a hornets nest for them."

Petersburg handed Harrison civil summonses in October 2019 for building-code violations, citing issues with the exterior windows, parking garage, protective paint, handrails, guard rails and other building components. Since those orders, the exterior windows have been covered with plywood.

Harrison said he has tried to keep up with problems that pop up at the old hotel, but added the city does not seem to recognize that. That, he claimed, is unfair.

"It’s shocking I think. It’s not helpful in getting the project done," Harrison said. "I think it’s a bit hypocritical for the fact that they sent me summonses about broken windows and I’ve gone down and secured the building, I’ve put trespassing signs up."

The defunct hotel at 380 E. Washington Street sits at the gateway to the city, greeting travelers as they enter the city from Interstate 95. The building has been vacant since 2012, becoming subject to a few business deals in the process, none of which panned out for the property.

When Harrison paid $750,000 to buy the property in 2015, the project was initially funded by commitments from Main Street Bank, Virginia LISC, the commonwealth of Virginia and a $5 million grant that would have come from a tourism zone in Petersburg. Due to financial troubles, Petersburg was forced to close its tourism department in 2016.

Harrison said the loss of the tourism department was a big blow.

"The city decided before we started work on the hotel to shut down the tourism department, so the state contact said, ‘Sorry, that $5 million loan we have for you, we can’t do it since Petersburg no longer has a tourism department,’" Harrison said. "That’s really what kicked this all off."

Harrison said the rest of his financing commitments have expired since they were first committed and that now he has to rebid those loans to finance the building.

Adding fuel to the smoldering tensions between Harrison and the city was two other projects to which Harrison is committed since buying the Petersburg property — a $5.5 million project at the Model Tobacco building in Richmond, and a $100 million project at the R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co. building in Winston Salem, NC. Those announcements have put some in Petersburg on edge, wondering when the project here in the city will be finished.

"They can get upset that I’ve started other projects in other areas, I have no choice, I can’t move forward [in Petersburg]," the developer said.

Petersburg Mayor Samuel Parham said Harrison is not being singled out by the city.

"This is a city-wide crackdown on blighted properties and the No. 1 property right now that we really want to get movement on is that old Ramada Inn," Parham said.. "We are not singling him out, it is not just him. We have several [blighted property owners], but he’s just the most high-profile."

Last May, Harrison visited Petersburg from his Maryland home-base, asking council to create a local ordinance for Commercial Property Assessed Clean Energy (C-PACE), a type of loan where a builder promises green and energy-efficient components. He said funding through a C-PACE program would be able to make up a $4 million gap in funding, and that the project could start weeks after an ordinance was created.

City Council approved a C-PACE ordinance two months later, but work at the Ramada Inn has not continued.

One stipulation in the purchase agreement allows the city to regain ownership of the property if it repays Harrison the entire $750,000 purchase price. Parham said that option isn’t being considered.

"No that’s not going to happen.The money we have in the fund balance will not be going towards buying property again," Parham said. "Those days are long gone in Petersburg, and ultimately led to our demise by having all of these properties that we are trying to unload back into the tax rolls."

Parham said that several people have reached out to the city with plans to either tear down or renovate the old hotel. But as long as Harrison remains the owner of the property, the city will continue to deal with it through code violations to make sure the structure is safe and held to code until the day it can be renovated.

"It’s just a black eye right now for the City of Petersburg, and I really hate it," Parham said.

Harrison said he does not think the partnership with Petersburg is irrevocably harmed, and he still believes he can get the funding he needs to get the hotel back online.

"Financing a $20 million project in Petersburg is difficult, point blank," Harrison said. "It is what it is. It can get done. But if it’s going to get done, the city has to work with me … giving criminal summons and things of that sort, that’s not how it’s going to get done."

Harrison said he plans to have his attorney come to Petersburg to handle any litigation.

