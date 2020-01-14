KEYSER - Mineral County CASA is pleased to officially welcome their newest case worker, Faith Edgar, as well as Helping Hearts Patti Coleman and Autumn Beavers.

KEYSER - Mineral County CASA is pleased to officially welcome their newest case worker, Faith Edgar, as well as Helping Hearts Patti Coleman and Autumn Beavers.

These three have found a place with CASA whether advocating or supporting Advocates in Mineral County.

Nobody longs for a safe and loving family more than a child in foster care. As a CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocate) these volunteers are empowered by the courts to help make this dream a reality.

Volunteer Advocates are the one consistent adult in these children’s lives, vigilantly fighting for and protecting their fundamental right to be treated with the dignity and respect every child deserves. Advocates not only help facilitate much needed change to the lives of theses vulnerable children, but also their children and generations to come. And in doing so, this will enrich the Advocate’s life as well. There is no greater feeling of knowing you belong to and serve a purpose that enhances the life of another.

If you or someone you know are interested in finding your place with Mineral County CASA, attend the upcoming Meet and Greet on Tuesday, Jan. 21, at 5 p.m. at the Mineral County Health Department. You are invited to meet those serving with CASA in all capacities, learn more about the program and find out if CASA should be a part of your new year’s resolution.

For more information, contact director Dayla Harvey at 304-788-0068 or vc4mincocasa@gmail.com