By Liz Beavers

lbeavers@newstribune.info

Tribune Managing Editor

KEYSER - Mineral County assessor Jill Cosner was the first to file candidacy papers in Mineral County Monday morning as the official filing period opened for the 2020 election.

There are several county offices up for this election cycle, including both magistrates, prosecuting attorney, county commissioner for District 1, assessor, sheriff, board of education and conservation district supervisor.

Anyone wishing to run for those offices must file in county clerk Lauren Ellifritz’s office.

All other state positions coming open this year must file on the state level with the West Virginia Secretary of State.

Others filing to run at the county level Monday were incumbent magistrate Charles Gulbronson (Division 1), incumbent magistrate Pat Amoroso (Division 2), incumbent county commissioner Roger Leatherman, incumbent F. Cody Pancake III for prosecuting attorney, Forrest “Buddy” Ellifritz for sheriff and William “Butch” Wahl Jr. for board of education.

On the state level, Brian Scott of Milton, West Virginia, filed to run for state Senatorial District 14, incumbants Del. John Paul Hott of Petersburg (District 54), Del. Gary Howell of Keyser (District 56) and Del. Ruth Rowan of Points (District 57) all filed to run for re-election.

The listing of state-level candidates from U.S. President to state legislators will be updated daily at the Secretary of State’s website sos.wv.gov.

The last day to file will be Saturday, Jan.y 25, 2020, and the Mineral County Clerk’s Office will be open that day from 9 a.m. to noon for candidate filing.

The Primary Election will be held on Tuesday, May 12, 2020.