PETERSBURG — An investigation is currently underway into the Saturday night shooting deaths of two men.

Petersburg Police say they received a call at 9:49 p.m. on Saturday about two shooting victims at the 600 block of Commerce Street. Both men were transported to a hospital where they later died of their injuries.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to call Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212 or submit a tip using the P3tips app or by visiting P3tips.com. Crime Solvers pays a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and a successful conviction.