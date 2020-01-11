State Sen. Amanda F. Chase has filed legislation that would carve out an exemption for lawmakers and other government employees from a ban on carrying firearms at the state Capitol and legislative office buildings.

Chase, R-Chesterfield, vowed Friday after the Joint Rules Committee adopted the ban that she would “fight” to have it revoked. Her bill, which began appearing Saturday on the portion of the General Assembly website that lists introduced legislation, amends exemptions to carrying firearms in public buildings to cover anyone "going to and from their place of work or any person, employed by a local or state government, at their government place of work” — including lawmakers.

The bill creates a Class 1 misdemeanor for anyone arrested for carrying a loaded semi-automatic weapon or shotgun in public buildings, with the exception of law-enforcement personnel or government employees coming to and leaving work.

Chase is one of the most ardent opponents of gun-control legislation that is expected to take center stage during the 2020 General Assembly session, the first in two decades to have a Democratic majority in both the House and Senate. Last session, she often carried a sidearm with her to legislative meetings, saying she feared for her personal safety following numerous threats against her.

Chase was highly visible in the run-up to the 2020 session, backing the powerful gun-rights lobby in its movement to have “Second Amendment Sanctuary” resolutions passed by various Virginia localities, including five in the Tri-City area.

In a Facebook post she put up Friday, minutes after the Rules Committee adopted the ban, Chase called it “egregious” and “un-American.” She criticized the Democratic majority on the panel, saying they violated their oath to uphold the U.S. and Virginia constitutions by approving the ban.

Democrats say the ban is for public safety in the Capitol and the Pocahontas Office Building, where legislators have their offices and committee meeting are held.

