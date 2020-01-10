CHARLESTON - Bill Pancake and his family were joined by representatives from Mineral County, as well as Delegates Ruth Rowan, Gary Howell and John Paul Hott, as Pancake was honored by both the Senate and House of Delegates Thursday in recognition of his distinguished career in aviation.

Pancake was chosen as the honoree for this year’s Mineral County Day at the Legislature.



