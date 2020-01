Police said Javon Harrison is back home and is ’unharmed’

CHESTERFIELD — A county teenager reported missing by his family Thursday has been found safe, Chesterfield Police said late Friday.

A police spokeswoman said in an email that 13-year-old Javon Harrison was now "home and is unharmed."

His family reported him missing after he left his home in the 5900 block of Deerwater Court, in the county’s courthouse area and had not returned as of Thursday.