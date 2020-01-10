KEYSER - A Community Watch program has been established in the North End of Keyser and has already resulted in two incidents being turned in to the police.

KEYSER - A Community Watch program has been established in the North End of Keyser and has already resulted in two incidents being turned in to the police.

North End resident Shawn Snyder, who established the program and is currently acting as watch captain, told the Keyser City Council Wednesday that the program “went active on Jan. 1.”

According to Snyder, there are currently seven residents of that section of town who are participating in the program.

“We’ve had two incidents that we’ve had to call about,” he said, adding that the Keyser Police Department’s response time to those incidents “was absolutely remarkable. There were there within minutes.”

Snyder also explained that law enforcement supervision for the program actually comes under the Mineral County Sheriff’s Department, and Deputy Keith Anderson has been working with him to get the program started.

“This is of course a ‘rough run;’ we will be working out any and all details as we go,” he stated in a paper distributed to the council members and media.

“As of now we are the only actively operating community watch program in Keyser. It is with great hope through our success, display of respect, regard and progressive cooperation with law enforcement that the rest of our beloved city will follow suit,” he said.

Purpose of the community watch is to keep an eye out for any suspicious activity, and never to engage or confront a suspect. The activity is called in to the police department and trained officers do the investigation.

Snyder said once the inaugural month has concluded, a meeting will be scheduled for those involved or wishing to get involved to assess the success.

On a related topic, Snyder shared with the Keyser mayor and council as well as KPD chief Paul Sabin, who was also present for the meeting, that an individual is approaching city residents asking for money on what are believed to be false pretenses.

Snyder encouraged all residents, especially the elderly, to beware of anyone asking for handouts.








