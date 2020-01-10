CARPENDALE – Measures to ensure water to residents of Carpendale are being formulated, as a problem with the pump that supplies the water to the town was discovered Thursday.

By Ronda Wertman

Tribune Correspondent

CARPENDALE – Measures to ensure water to residents of Carpendale are being formulated, as a problem with the pump that supplies the water to the town was discovered Thursday.

“We found the problem at about 6:30 last night and we immediately started calling people,” Carpendale mayor Casey Lambert said Friday.

Somerset Well Drilling did not have equipment available, but Eichelbergers, Inc., the company headquarters in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, did.

“They are the ones that have the equipment to bring in, but we have to wait till Monday and they should be out of here Tuesday,” said Lambert.

The town keeps a spare pump and motor on hand, but once there is a malfunction it takes time to schedule the equipment and manpower needed to pull the 800 feet of pipe to make the repairs.

“It’s something we were surprised with,” said Lambert. “We were looking at the history of them. “They usually last seven to eight years, but this was one was in July 2014 so it’s only been five and half years.”

The water reserve fund is something that the town is required to maintain so that funding and parts are available in times like these.

Residents are urged to conserve water with an estimated two to three day supply on hand at the time the problem was discovered.

Lambert said that the fire department can haul water in to supply the town.

“They hook into a line in Ridgeley and we pay Ridgeley for it,” he said noting that in the past it took four hours and 12 companies to complete this task.



