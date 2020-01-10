For the last two school years Artsbridge has hosted Parkersburg native Luke Frazier, founder and conductor of the American Pops Orchestra, for Artists-On-Tour school tour performances. Frazier approached Artsbridge in the summer of 2019 with the idea for an annual scholarship for graduating high school seniors who are pursuing Fine Arts in college.

After a few months of preparation the scholarship application and rubric were prepared and distributed to local high school guidance counselors, administrators, and Fine Arts teachers. The application and rubric are also available on the Artsbridge website, artsbridgeonline.org.

The scholarship, called the Donna Campbell Award for Excellence after Frazier’s grandmother, is for the amount $1,000 for the first semester of college. The panel of scholarship application readers was hand selected by Frazier as they were all his mentors.

In addition to the student scholarship award, Frazier has set up an award for an outstanding Fine Arts Teacher. This award, called the Janet Frazier Award for Excellence, also named for one of Frazier’s grandmothers, shall have two winners annually; one elementary or middle school Fine Arts teacher and one high school Fine Arts teacher. Nominees for this award must be currently teaching Arts, Music, or Drama. Both recipients will receive $500 for supplies for their classroom and a gift basket full of locally made goodies. Nominations can be made by parents, students, administrators, fellow teachers, etc.

Nomination applications can be found on the Artsbridge website; artsbridgeonline.org under “Arts Education” or by calling Artsbridge at 304-428-3988 and requesting one be emailed or mailed to you.