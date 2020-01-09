Petersburg’s January 2020 Friday for the Arts! will bring unseasonably warm weather, music, art, fun activities, food, new beers and more. There will be music in six performing arts venues, and great exhibits at the new Cameron Gallery, at the Petersburg Area Art League, and at the Old Towne Studio 7.

Visual arts

The Art League will open their 40th annual Trees of Christmas exhibit in both the main and the members galleries. The new Cameron Gallery at 325 Brown St., opposite Gillfield Baptist Church, will be continuing Gus Dickens Art, featuring work in oils by Petersburg native Gus Dickens. Lisa Mistry will be showing her work at Old Towne Studio 7.

Special events

The first edition of Family Fun with the Arts will be staged in the education center at the Petersburg Area Art League from 6 - 8 p.m. The event is free for the first 20 people. Petersburg Skin Coach on West Tabb Street will have a Friday for the Arts! open house.

Music

Matt Via & The Dirty Runaways will be at Old Towne’s Alibi, Bobby Horne at Abigail’s Antiques, the Sinatra-style crooner Joe LaLuna at Maria’s, Shelly Bonet in the martini lounge at Wabi Sabi, and Triple B Blues Band in the music room at Wabi Sabi. Clan Haggis will be at Tramonto Ristorante. Music begins at 6 p.m.