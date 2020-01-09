SHORT GAP - The first SuGo Robotics tournament of 2020 will be on Monday, Jan. 13, at 6 p.m. at Frankfort Middle School.

The event is hosted by the Mineral County 4-H program, and is open to all youths in the area.

“This is a really fun competition and an easy introduction into robotics,” says Whitney Nester, WVU Extension 4-H program assistant. “First timers are welcome, be sure to join us and bring a friend.”

Youths in third grade and above, team up in groups of two to three and build a base LEGO NXT robot. Once this robot is working correctly they add components to enhance its competiveness in the SuGO wrestling ring

“The goal is to make the best Sumo wrestling LEGO robot. The team then enters their custom built robot in the double-elimination SuGO tournament. Then the fun really begins!” says, Nester.

“In an age where most kids are buried in their cell phones or computers, it's refreshing to see them become so engaged in a team-driven robotics project,” says Steve Kimble, 4-H volunteer.

Be sure to pre-register for the Jan. 13 tournament with the WVU Mineral County Extension Service. Call 304-788-3621 or email whitney.nester@mail.wvu.edu.

The WVU Extension Service Mineral County 4-H Robotics program is supported through volunteer efforts and the Community Trust Foundation (CTF). This gives opportunities for youth to have hands on experiences with building and programming robots.

CTF is committed to building stronger communities in Allegany, Garrett, and Mineral counties by providing administrative services and financial management to philanthropic funds. For more information on contributing to an existing fund or establishing a new charitable fund, please call 301-876-9172 or email info@ctfinc.org.





