SOUTH CHESTERFIELD — On Monday, Jan. 6, the Virginia Department of Transportation completed an intersection improvements project on Jefferson Davis Highway (Route 1) between Happy Hill Road and Woods Edge Road in Chesterfield County.

The $8.3 million project will accommodate vehicles coming from Happy Hill Road (Route 619) to Jefferson Davis Highway and will increase safety and capacity at the intersection of Jefferson Davis Highway and Woods Edge Road (Route 620).

For the intersection of Jefferson Davis Highway and Woods Edge Road, the improvements included adding turn lanes, upgrading existing traffic signals and adding pedestrian accommodations.

For the intersection of Jefferson Davis Highway and Happy Hill Road, the improvements include a new traffic signal, pedestrian accommodations and realigning Happy Hill Road at the intersection.

Construction began in spring 2019 and was completed on schedule and under budget. VDOT will monitor the signal timings over the next month and make any necessary adjustments to optimize traffic through the intersection.

For more information about the completed project, visit http://www.virginiadot.org/projects/richmond/intersection_improvements_on_jefferson_davis_hwy._rt._1_in_chester.asp.